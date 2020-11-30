“Anything Is Possible”: Frieze Responds to Rumors of 2022 Seoul Edition

Rumors are swirling that blue-chip art-fair producer Frieze is contemplating an inaugural Seoul edition in fall 2022, according to Andrew Russeth in Artnews. The report first appeared in September in Seoul’s Hankoryeh newspaper, which noted that Frieze had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Galleries Association of Korea that would allow Frieze to open a new fair concurrent with the Korea International Art Fair (KIAF), which the association stages annually each autumn, and which draws some 150 exhibitors.

KIAF—the 2020 iteration of which was canceled, with the next expected to take place in October 2021—defined the news as “speculative” and contended that there is “nothing to report at this time.” A Frieze spokesperson reiterated this sentiment but in a slightly more tantalizing manner, saying, “We are always looking at potential new opportunities and have a great relationship with the Korean galleries, institutions, and collectors. Anything is possible, but there’s nothing to report at this stage.”

Frieze’s interest in Seoul is not unexpected, as South Korea’s presence on the global art scene has grown exponentially in the past decade, with branches of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art opening in Seoul (2013) and Cheongju (2019) and international mega-galleries such as Lehmann Maupin, Pace Gallery, and Perrotin opening outposts in the region in recent years, alongside smaller, more cutting-edge galleries, including Various Small Fires. Seoul galleries, too, have been expanding their reach into the larger world, with Gallery Hyundai opening a showroom in New York just last year, for example.

Like KIAF 2020, which was to have taken place in September, two of Frieze’s IRL iterations—New York and London—were canceled this year, with the Los Angeles version taking place just before the Covid-19 crisis took hold in the United States. A slimmed-down version of Frieze New York is to be held in May at the Shed, rather than on Randall’s Island, the fair’s usual home, while Frieze LA has moved from February to May and will take place at a number of galleries around the city rather than at Paramount Studios, which typically hosts the event.

ALL IMAGES