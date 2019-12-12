Aria Dean Appointed Editor and Curator of Rhizome

The New Museum in New York has promoted Aria Dean to editor and curator of Rhizome, the New York–based nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and championship of born-digital art and culture. Founded in 1996, the platform has been an affiliate of the New Museum since 2003. Dean joined Rhizome’s curatorial team in 2016 as assistant curator of net art and digital culture. Since then, she has helped launch and program the online-only “Net Art Anthology,” an initiative to conserve and highlight a selection of prominent digital artworks. The project published a catalogue, “The Art Happens Here: Net Art Anthology,” earlier this year.

Dean will also helm the organization’s research-based programming of publishing, public events, online exhibitions, and commissions, which will take up topics developed in tandem with artists and scholars. The themes for 2019–20 are “Info-Wars,” “Money as Medium,” and “Making Kin.”

Previously, Dean codirected the project space As It Stands LA. The Los Angeles–born writer and artist has published with Artforum, Art in America, e-flux, The New Inquiry, and Texte zur Kunst.

