Armory Show Announces 2023 Exhibitors

Organizers of the Armory Show have revealed the names of more than 225 galleries that will be participating in the 2023 edition of the event. Representing over thirty-five countries, the exhibitors between them will present the work of more than eight hundred artists. For the third year running, the fair will take place at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, with September 7 preview day preceding its September 8–10 run.

More than 140 galleries participating in the 2022 iteration will return this year, among them New York’s 303 Gallery, James Cohan, and Kasmin; the Bogotá- and New York–based Instituto de Visión, Antwerp’s Zeno X Gallery, and Nara Roesler, which has outposts in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and New York. A number of galleries are returning after being absent from the show, including CLEARING, which has branches in New York, Brussels, and Los Angeles; Galeria Plan B, with outposts in Berlin and Cluj-Napoca, Romania; and Lehmann Maupin, which operates galleries around the world. Among the more than forty galleries making their debut at the 2023 iteration are New York’s 56 Henry, Budapest’s acb Gallery, Minneapolis’s Dreamsong, and Miami’s Nina Johnson.

The core section of the fair, which centers around the major international galleries, counts among its highlights a selection of new work by Indigenous artist Gisela McDaniel, hosted by London’s Pilar Corrias; and fresh interpretations of Superflat art offered by Tokyo’s Kaikai Kiki Gallery, whose owner, Takashi Murakami, invented the genre. A separate “Solo” section will feature one-person displays of work by emerging, established, and historic artists. Among the works on view here will be those by emerging Chinese painter Xie Lei, presented by Paris gallery Semiose, making its Armory debut; handpainted bronze and resin figures by Mary Sibande, offered by SMAC Gallery, which has several outposts in her native South Africa; and paintings and sculptures by José Leonilson, appearing courtesy of São Paulo’s Almeida e Dale.

The fair’s “Presents” section, reserved for galleries under ten years old, will include an exhibit of new pictorial works by Puerto Rican painter Jean-Pierre Villafañe, offered by San Juan’s Embajada, and new paintings by Kayla Witt, depicting psychic shops. These are being presented by Los Angeles gallery Sow & Tailor, which is outfitting its booth to resemble the interior of one such enterprise.

The show’s curated sections this year include “Focus,” which will be organized by Candice Hopkins; the Forge Project director and chief curator will center marginalized narratives in solo and dual-artist presentations. Among the offerings there will be works by late Kwakwaka’wakw artist Beau Dick and Inuk artist Couzyn van Heuvelen, presented by Vancouver’s Fazakas Gallery. Eva Respini, deputy director for curatorial affairs and Barbara Lee Chief Curator at the In Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, will curate “Platform”: Forming the nucleus of the fair, the section centers large-scale installations and site-specific works. Among the artists whose work will be on view here are Hank Willis Thomas, presented by the multi-city Ben Brown Fine Arts, and Jean Shin offered by the Boston–based Praise Shadows Art Gallery.

The winner of this year’s Gramercy International Prize, which awards a complimentary booth to a New York–based gallery making its Armory Show debut, is No Gallery (New York), which will presenta solo booth featuring new paintings by Valentina Vaccarella.

A full list of exhibitors is below.

GALLERIES

10 Chancery Lane Gallery (Hong Kong)

303 Gallery (New York)

ACA Galleries (New York)

albertz benda (New York, Los Angeles)

Altman Siegel (San Francisco)

APALAZZOGALLERY (Brescia)

ARCHEUS / POST-MODERN (London)

Galeria Raquel Arnaud (São Paulo)

Ascaso Gallery (Miami, Caracas)

BASTIAN (Berlin, London)

Jack Bell Gallery (London)

Berry Campbell (New York)

Peter Blum Gallery (New York)

Galleri Brandstrup (Oslo)

Ben Brown Fine Arts (London, Hong Kong, Palm Beach)

Buchmann Galerie (Berlin, Lugano)

David Castillo (Miami)

James Cohan (New York)

Pilar Corrias (London)

Cristea Roberts Gallery (London)

Galerie Crone (Vienna, Berlin)

Dastan Gallery (Tehran)

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

Tibor de Nagy (New York)

Dirimart (Istanbul)

Anat Ebgi (Los Angeles)

Galerie EIGEN + ART (Berlin, Leipzig)

galerie frank elbaz (Paris)

Derek Eller Gallery (New York)

Larkin Erdmann (Zurich)

Galeria Estação (São Paulo)

Galerie Cécile Fakhoury (Abidjan, Dakar, Paris)

Eric Firestone Gallery (East Hampton, New York)

Galerie Forsblom (Helsinki)

Fredericks & Freiser (New York)

Carl Freedman Gallery (Margate)

Garth Greenan Gallery (New York)

Green On Red Gallery (Dublin)

GRIMM (New York, Amsterdam, London)

Kavi Gupta (Chicago)

Galerie Haas (Zurich)

Hales (London, New York)

Half Gallery (New York, Los Angeles)

Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery (London, Berlin, West Palm Beach, Nevlunghavn, Schloss Goerne)

The Hole (New York, Los Angeles)

Edwynn Houk Gallery (New York)

Ben Hunter (London)

Ingleby Gallery (Edinburgh)

Bernard Jacobson Gallery (London)

Jahn und Jahn (Munich, Lisbon)

Jenkins Johnson Gallery (San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles)

Kaikai Kiki Gallery (Tokyo)

Kasmin (New York)

Sean Kelly (New York, Los Angeles)

Kohn Gallery (Los Angeles)

KÖNIG GALERIE (Berlin, Seoul)

Simon Lee Gallery (London, Hong Kong)

Galerie Christian Lethert (Cologne)

Josh Lilley (London)

Livie Gallery (Zurich)

Locks Gallery (Philadelphia)

LOOCK Galerie (Berlin)

Luce Gallery (Turin)

Ludorff (Dusseldorf)

MAKI Gallery (Tokyo)

Galerie Ron Mandos (Amsterdam)

Marlborough (New York, London, Madrid, Barcelona)

Philip Martin Gallery (Los Angeles)

MARUANI MERCIER (Brussels, Knokke, Zaventem)

Miles McEnery Gallery (New York)

Nino Mier Gallery (Los Angeles, Brussels, Marfa, New York)

Yossi Milo (New York)

Francesca Minini (Milan)

Galleria Massimo Minini (Brescia)

Victoria Miro (London, Venice)

Moskowitz Bayse (Los Angeles)

Nature Morte (New Delhi)

Nicodim Gallery (Los Angeles, Bucharest, New York)

Night Gallery (Los Angeles)

No Gallery *(New York)

Carolina Nitsch (New York)

Galleria Lorcan O'Neill (Rome)

Oniris (Rennes)

Overduin & Co. (Los Angeles)

P420 (Bologna)

Pace Prints (New York)

Paragon (London)

Pi Artworks (London, Istanbul)

Pierogi (New York)

The Pit (Los Angeles, Palm Springs)

Galeria Plan B (Berlin, Cluj)

Galerie Jérôme Poggi (Paris)

Galleria Poggiali (Florence, Milan, Pietrasanta)

Polígrafa Obra Gràfica (Barcelona)

Almine Rech (New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai)

Repetto Gallery (London, Lugano)

Galería RGR (Mexico City)

Yancey Richardson Gallery (New York)

Roberts Projects (Los Angeles)

Nara Roesler (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York)

Ronchini (London)

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery (New York)

Richard Saltoun (London, Rome)

Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle (Munich)

Marc Selwyn Fine Art (Los Angeles)

SETAREH (Düsseldorf, Berlin)

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Houston)

Silverlens (Manila, New York)

Jessica Silverman (San Francisco)

Bruce Silverstein Gallery (New York)

Southern Guild (Cape Town)

Spinello Projects (Miami)

Hollis Taggart (New York)

Tandem Press (Madison)

Tang Contemporary Art (Hong Kong, Bangkok, Beijing, Seoul)

Timothy Taylor (London, New York)

Templon (Paris, Brussels, New York)

Tilton Gallery (New York)

Two Palms (New York)

Tim Van Laere Gallery (Antwerp)

Vielmetter Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

Vigo (London)

Vistamare (Milan, Pescara)

WENTRUP (Berlin, Hamburg)

Whitestone Gallery (Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Karuizawa)

Galerie Hubert Winter (Vienna)

Wooson Gallery (Daegu)

Yavuz Gallery (Singapore, Sydney)

Zeno X Gallery (Antwerp)

SOLO

acb Gallery (Budapest)

Almeida e Dale (São Paulo)

DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEM (Berlin)

Galerie Christophe Gaillard (Paris)

Huxley-Parlour (London)

Charlie James Gallery (Los Angeles)

kó (Lagos)

CANDICE MADEY (New York)

Shulamit Nazarian (Los Angeles)

Galleria Alberta Pane (Paris, Venice)

Praz-Delavallade (Paris, Los Angeles)

Revolver Galería (Lima, Buenos Aires, New York)

Semiose (Paris)

Galeria Senda (Barcelona)

SMAC Gallery (Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Johannesburg)

Leslie Tonkonow Artworks + Projects (New York)

FOCUS

Blouin Division (Montreal)

Nico Williams, Renée Condo

Peter Blum Gallery (New York)

Nicholas Galanin

Bockley Gallery (Minneapolis)

Eric-Paul Riege

Rebecca Camacho Presents (San Francisco)

ektor garcia

Catharine Clark Gallery (San Francisco)

Arleene Correa Valencia, Stephanie Syjuco

CLEARING (New York, Brussels, Los Angeles)

Sara Flores

CURRO (Guadalajara)

Daniela Libertad

Henrique Faria Fine Art (New York)

Diana De Solares

Fazakas Gallery (Vancouver)

Beau Dick, Couzyn van Heuvelen

FIERMAN (New York)

Matthew Kirk

Fridman Gallery (New York)

Milford Graves, Nate Lewis

Goya Contemporary Gallery (Baltimore)

Joyce J Scott, Jo Smail

Halsey McKay Gallery (East Hampton)

Matthew Kirk

Instituto de Visión (Bogotá, New York)

Zé Carlos Garcia, Abel Rodríguez

Nina Johnson (Miami)

Patrick Dean Hubbell

K Art Gallery (Buffalo)

Peter Jemison

Macaulay & Co. Fine Art (Vancouver)

Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun

CANDICE MADEY (New York)

Patrick Dean Hubbell

Microscope Gallery (New York)

Ina Archer

Patel Brown (Toronto, Montreal)

Rajni Perera, Marigold Santos

PDX Contemporary Art (Portland, OR)

James Lavadour

Galeria Marilia Razuk (São Paulo)

Zé Carlos Garcia, Abel Rodríguez

Galería Patricia Ready (Santiago)

Seba Calfuqueo

Ruiz-Healy Art (New York, San Antonio)

Consuelo Jimenez Underwood

Sapar Contemporary (New York)

Brus Rubio Churay

SEPTEMBER (Kinderhook)

K. Burns, Nicole Cherubini

Stars (Los Angeles)

Eric-Paul Riege

Stems Gallery (Brussels, Paris)

Hilary Balu Kuyangiko

Marc Straus (New York)

Jeffrey Gibson, Marie Watt

THIS IS NO FANTASY (Melbourne)

Johnathon World Peace Bush, Yhonnie Scarce

WHATIFTHEWORLD (Cape Town, Tulbagh)

Dan Halter, Asemahle Ntlonti

PRESENTS

Gallery 1957 (London, Accra)

1969 Gallery (New York)

56 Henry (New York)

Jack Barrett (New York)

Alexander Berggruen (New York)

Bradley Ertaskiran (Montreal)

Rutger Brandt Gallery (Amsterdam)

Broadway (New York)

Cob Gallery (London)

Cooke Latham Gallery (London)

Dinner Gallery (New York)

Dio Horia (Athens)

Tara Downs (New York)

Dreamsong (Minneapolis)

Embajada (San Juan)

Eugster || Belgrade (Belgrade)

Frestonian Gallery (London)

Gaa Gallery (Provincetown, Cologne, New York)

Sebastian Gladstone (Los Angeles)

Harkawik (New York, Los Angeles)

HOUSING (New York)

JDJ (New York, Garrison)

Galerie Fabian Lang (Zurich)

Lomex (New York)

Lyles & King (New York)

Marinaro (New York)

Martin Art Projects (Cape Town)

Micki Meng (San Francisco)

Charles Moffett (New York)

NOME (Berlin)

Ochi (Los Angeles, Sun Valley)

Pequod Co. (Mexico City)

PROXYCO (New York)

Public Gallery (London)

Niru Ratnam (London)

SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR) (Mahshahr, London)

Sargent’s Daughters (New York, Los Angeles)

SHRINE (New York, Los Angeles)

Sow & Tailor (Los Angeles)

TERN Gallery (Nassau)

PLATFORM

Ben Brown Fine Arts (London, Hong Kong, Palm Beach)

Hank Willis Thomas

James Cohan (New York)

Yinka Shonibare, Xu Zhen

De Buck Gallery (New York)

Devan Shimoyama

Sean Kelly (New York, Los Angeles)

Shahzia Sikander

Galerie Lelong & Co. (New York, Paris)

Barthélémy Toguo

Lehmann Maupin (New York, Seoul, London, Palm Beach, Hong Kong)

Teresita Fernández

Praise Shadows Art Gallery (Boston)

Jean Shin

Jessica Silverman (San Francisco)

Woody De Othello, Pae White

*Indicates Gramercy International Prize Winner

