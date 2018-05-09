Armory Show Appoints Eliza Osborne as Deputy Director

The Armory Show announced today that Eliza Osborne will join the art fair as deputy director on June 1. Osborne will oversee the VIP program, manage strategic partnerships, and strengthen the fair’s relationships with collectors, galleries, and institutions worldwide. The annual event’s twenty-fifth anniversary edition will open on March 6, 2019 and run through March 10, 2019.

Osborne joins the fair from the Centre Pompidou Foundation, a Los Angeles–based nonprofit dedicated to supporting Paris’s Centre Pompidou, where she has served as executive director since 2014. During her tenure, she helped facilitate acquisitions of artworks valued at over $27 million, and in 2016 she was awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for her contribution to the arts in France. Prior to her role at the foundation, Osborne held various executive positions at Sotheby’s New York. More recently, she was vice president of client and business development at Sotheby’s Los Angeles.

Commenting on her new role, Osborne said, “I am pleased to join the Armory Show at this pivotal time, just after its triumphant 2018 edition and in advance of a landmark year for the fair. I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with [executive director Nicole Berry]—and the rest of the Armory Show’s exceptional team—on strategic initiatives and programs for a continually elevated, meaningful, and relevant experience for our visitors.”