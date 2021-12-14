Armory Show Reveals 2022 Curatorial Team

Organizers of New York’s Armory Show have announced the three curators for the annual event’s 2022 iteration, all of whom specialize in Latin American and Latinx art. The trio comprises Carla Acevedo-Yates, Marilyn and Larry Fields Curator at MCA Chicago, who will curate the show’s “Focus” section; Tobias Ostrander, Estrellita B. Brodsky Adjunct Curator, Latin American Art at Tate, who will organize the “Platform” section; and Mari Carmen Ramírez, Wortham Curator of Latin American Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, who will lead the fifth annual Curatorial Leadership Summit.

“We are delighted to partner with such important voices in the curatorial field for the 2022 edition of The Armory Show. Carla, Tobias and Mari Carmen each offer unique perspectives that will continue to enhance the distinguished vision of each section,” said Armory Show director Nicole Berry. “As New York’s Art Fair, it is important to reflect the communities that make up our city. We look forward to seeing their presentations come to fruition, shining a spotlight not only on the diverse New York art community, but a broader representation of global artistic practices.”

The “Focus” section will highlight presentations by individual artists and those working in pairs, and will be themed around the intersection of the environment with political and personal climates informed by race and gender. ”Platform” will examine revisionist practices, including the dismantling of monuments taking places across the globe, through the lens of large-scale and site-specific sculptural installations, while participants in the invitation-only Curatorial Leadership Summit will navigate the seam between Latin American from Latinx art, placing the perceived divide in the context of race and gender.

The show will host VIPs on September 8 and the general public from September 9 through September 11, 2022. The event will once again be held at the Javits Center, following its successful inaugural appearance in the vast exhibition hall in 2021.

ALL IMAGES