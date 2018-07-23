ART 2030 Launches Initiative to Help the United Nations Make the World a Better Place

ART 2030, the New York–based nonprofit, announced today that it is launching a new annual contemporary art initiative that will strive to help the United Nations achieve its seventeen global goals, which include ending poverty and hunger, fighting inequality, and halting climate change by the year 2030.

The organization will hold the inaugural edition of its program ART 2030 New York from September 24 to September 28 at various locations throughout the city. Coinciding with the seventy-third session of the United Nations General Assembly, the initiative will include exhibition openings, gallery events, and panel discussions. Additional details about the public programming will be announced in August.

“ART 2030 is founded on the belief that art is intrinsic to sustainable and positive development for our world,” founder and director Luise Faurschou said in a statement. “Our hopes with ART 2030 New York is to unite both the passionate and active voices of the global art community, and also to create an inclusive space for audiences of all backgrounds to engage with global agendas through deep and profound experiences.”

Among the New York galleries participating in ART 2030 New York are David Zwirner, Gagosian Gallery, Galerie Lelong & Co., Gladstone Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Lévy Gorvy, Luhring Augustine, the Madison Square Park Conservancy, Marian Goodman Gallery, Metro Pictures, Pace Gallery, Petzel Gallery, and Tanya Bonakdar Gallery.

Established by the UN in 2015, the global goals are part of the organization’s Agenda for Sustainable Development—an ambitious and transformative vision for a more sustainable world. They replace and expand on the UN’s previous Millennium Development Goals, which focused on developing countries and were adopted in 2000.