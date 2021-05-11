Art Asia Archive Names Christopher K. Ho Executive Director

The Hong Kong–based Asia Art Archive (AAA) has named Christopher K. Ho as its new executive director, ArtAsiaPacific reports. Ho, an artist, curator, and educator, will take up his post at the research and cultural organization in September, succeeding cofounder Claire Tsu, who is retiring from the role. Tsu will move to cochair the nonprofit's board with Benjamin Cha, while current co-chair DeBevoise will remain on AAA's board as a member. DeBevoise will retain her position as board chair of the New York–based Art Asia in America.

“I relish the opportunity to work alongside the team, and to collaborate with its communities and constituents, in Hong Kong and beyond,” Ho said in a statement.

A faculty member of the Rhode Island School of Design from 2000 to 2018, Ho has additionally taught at Michigan's Cranbrook Art Academy, where he was a fellow, and at Pratt Institute in New York, among other instituitions. He has served on the board of AAA since 2018, and on that of its American counterpart since 2015. Known for works that are site-oriented and collaboratively produced, he has exhibited widely internationally, first showing in Hong Kong in 2013. Recent exhibitions in that city include those at Para Site, de Sarthe Gallery, Tomorrow Maybe, and Asia Art Society; those on the mainland include group shows at Beijing's UCCA Center for Contemporary Art and Guangzhou's Guangdong Times Museum.

“I couldn’t be more delighted to be handing over the [executive director] baton to Chris who embodies the values that we hold dear at AAA—that of generosity, openness, intellectual curiosity and professional integrity,” Ho wrote to colleagues in an email.

