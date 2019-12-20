Art Basel Hong Kong Lowers Risk for Exhibitors, Ewa Juszkiewicz Joins Almine Rech, and More

Art Basel Hong Kong is planning to help offset the costs for galleries participating in its upcoming edition, which will run from March 19 to March 21. In a letter sent earlier this week the fair announced that due to the ongoing political climate—pro-democracy protests have rocked the region for the last six months—it would help mitigate the exhibitor’s financial risk by lowering the withdrawal fee to 75 percent of the cost of the booth and by allowing galleries to reduce their booth size. It also pledged to refund at least 75 percent of the booth fee if organizers are forced to cancel the fair for any reason.

“We hope that this communication and the various options it outlines reaffirms both our commitment to Hong Kong, which has been our home since 2013, but also our dedication to supporting our galleries in every way possible,” the fair said.

Art Brussels has released the exhibitor list for its thirty-eighth edition. It also reported an increase of 23 percent in applications to this year’s fair. One-hundred and fifty-nine galleries will present works across the fair’s four sections: Prime, Discovery, Rediscovery, and Invited. Returning galleries include Axel Vervoordt (Hong Kong, Wijnegem) Blain|Southern (Berlin, London, New York), Gladstone (Brussels, New York), Nino Mier (Cologne, Los Angeles), Xavier Hufkens (Brussels), and Zeno X (Antwerp). Newcomers include Andersen's (Copenhagen), C L E A R I N G (Brussels, New York), Vera Cortês (Lisbon), Central Galeria (São Paulo), Laurent Godin (Paris), and Galerie Thomas Fischer (Berlin).

Next year, New York’s Half Gallery plans to move from the Upper East Side to a 2,500-square-foot space in the East Village next year. Dealer Bill Powers, who founded the gallery in 2008, told Artnews that since many of the artists on its roster “have a real connection to [the East Village] and that art scene,” opening a space in the neighborhood feels like “a little bit of a homecoming.” The gallery’s new address will be 235 East Fourth Street. A Tanya Merrill solo exhibition will inaugurate the storefront space.

Almine Rech has announced its representation of Polish painter Ewa Juszkiewicz in Europe, the United Kingdom, and China. Through her practice, Juszkiewicz often confronts stereotypical perceptions of women’s beauty in classical European painting and experiments with the form of the female figure. Juszkiewicz’s work has been featured in exhibitions at museums such as the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw; MOCAK Museum of Contemporary Art in Cracow; Kunsthalle Bratislava in Slovakia; and the National Museum of China, Beijing.

White Cube now represents the estate of Bram Bogart (1921–2012). The Dutch born, Belgian artist painted houses before he briefly enrolled at the Fine Arts Academy in The Hague as a way to avoid being conscripted into the German army. Over the course of his career, Bogart had numerous stylistic shifts. He worked in figuration, cubist geometric abstraction, and gestural abstraction. In later works, he explored the sculptural possibilities of paint through a process of building up canvases with a mixture of materials.

“Bram Bogart’s manipulation of paint and thorough research into matter and color resulted in an incredibly unique vocabulary,” said Mathieu Paris, White Cube’s senior director. “As an important postwar European painter, Bogart is the perfect addition to the gallery as we further expand into representing artist estates.” The artist’s three-dimensional paintings will be on display in a solo exhibition opening at the gallery on January 7. The Bram Bogart estate is also represented by Galerie Rodolphe Janssen in Brussels.

