Art Basel Launches Online Viewing Rooms Following Cancelation of Hong Kong Fair

Art Basel is launching a new digital initiative that will allow the galleries who intended to participate in its Hong Kong Kong edition, which was canceled because of the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in China, an online platform to showcase their artworks. The first iteration of the Online Viewing Rooms will launch on March 20 and will remain live until March 25, with VIP preview days from March 18 to March 20.

Future editions of the platform, which will run parallel to upcoming fairs, will only showcase additional curated exhibitions of works rather than the works presented in the galleries’ booths. Works featured will be listed with a price range.

“As the art market continues to evolve, Art Basel has continually investigated how new technologies can give us new opportunities to support our galleries,” said Marc Spiegler, Art Basel’s global director. “The Online Viewing Rooms will provide galleries with a further possibility for engaging with our global audiences, complementing the essential personal interactions that continue to underlie the art market.”

Adeline Ooi, Art Basel’s director of Asia, added, “We are delighted to be able to premiere this new initiative now. While the Online Viewing Rooms cannot replace our 2020 fair in Hong Kong, we firmly hope that it will provide a strong support to all the galleries who were affected by the cancellation of our March show.”

Among the galleries that were expected to take part in this year’s Hong Kong fair are Acquavella Galleries (New York), Beijing Commune (Beijing), de Sarthe Gallery (Hong Kong), Experimenter (West Bengal), Gladstone Gallery (Brussels and New York), Kasmin (New York), Galerie Urs Meile (Beijing and Switzerland), P.P.O.W (New York), Rossi & Ross (London and Hong Kong), and Wentrup (Berlin).

The Online Viewing Rooms can be assessed |artbasel.com/viewing-rooms |here| as well as on the Art Basel mobile app. More details about the initiative will be revealed in the coming weeks.

