Art Basel Miami Beach Reveals 2023 Exhibitors List

Art Basel Miami Beach has named the 277 galleries participating in its 2023 iteration, slated to run December 8–10, with preview days on December 6–7. The number represents a slight dip compared to 2022, during which a record-breaking 283 exhibitors participated. This year’s iteration will focus on the Latin American and Caribbean diasporic scenes, and will feature galleries from Egypt, Iceland, the Philippines, and Poland. The fair is led by Vincenzo de Bellis, Art Basel’s director of fairs and exhibition platforms. Incoming director Bridget Finn, who will arrive to the organization this fall, will lead the 2024 fair.

Megagalleries David Zwirner, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, and Pace are all returning to the main section, where three of the twenty-four galleries participating in the exhibition for the first time will debut. These are the Paris-based Galerie Minsky, New York’s Ortuzar Projects, and San Francisco’s Weinstein Gallery.

The remainder of the new participants are scattered across the fair’s Nova, Positions, and Survey sectors, devoted, respectively, to galleries showing new works by three or fewer artists, those hosting solo presentations, and those offering historic works. LA’s Château Shatto and the Manila– and New York–based Silverlens will show in the Nova section, while São Paulo’s Galatea, Warsaw’s Galeria Dawid Radziszewski, and Mexico City’s Llano will debut in the Positions sector. Among the new galleries showing in the Survey segment are Portland, Oregon’s Elizabeth Leach Gallery and the Los Angeles–based Stars.

“Our offering this year demonstrates yet again the strength of our show as an engine of the world of art in the Americas and globally, and as an utterly transformative cross-cultural experience—made possible by our premier exhibitors, our world-renowned cultural partners and collaborators in Miami Beach and South Florida, and our exceptional team,” Art Basel CEO Noah Horowitz said in a statement.

A full list of participants is below.

Main Sector

303 Gallery

47 Canal

A Gentil Carioca

Miguel Abreu Gallery

Acquavella Galleries

Almeida e Dale Galeria de Arte

Altman Siegel

Antenna Space

Galeria Raquel Arnaud

Alfonso Artiaco

Balice Hertling

Barro

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery

galería elba benítez

Ruth Benzacar Galeria de Arte

Berggruen Gallery

Blum & Poe

Peter Blum Gallery

Marianne Boesky Gallery

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery

Bortolami

Luciana Brito Galeria

Ben Brown Fine Arts

Galerie Buchholz

Canada

Cardi Gallery

Carlos/Ishikawa

Casa Triângulo

Casas Riegner

David Castillo

Chapter NY

Cheim & Read

Clearing

James Cohan Gallery

Sadie Coles HQ

Commonwealth and Council

Company Gallery

Galleria Continua

Paula Cooper Gallery

Corbett vs. Dempsey

Pilar Corrias

Galerie Crèvecœur

Cristea Roberts Gallery

Galerie Chantal Crousel

DAN Galeria

DC Moore Gallery

Tibor de Nagy

MASSIMODECARLO

Jeffrey Deitch

Anat Ebgi

Andrew Edlin Gallery

galerie frank elbaz

Derek Eller Gallery

Thomas Erben Gallery

Larkin Erdmann Gallery

Eric Firestone Gallery

Konrad Fischer

Galerie Fitzpatrick Gallery

Peter Freeman, Inc.

Stephen Friedman Gallery

Frith Street Gallery

James Fuentes

Gaga

Gagosian

Galerie Christophe Gaillard

Galerie 1900-2000

Gavlak

Gemini G.E.L.

François Ghebaly

Gladstone Gallery

Gomide & Co

Galería Elvira González

Goodman Gallery

Marian Goodman Gallery

Galerie Bärbel Grässlin Gray

Garth Greenan Gallery

Greene Naftali

Galerie Karsten Greve

Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art

Hales Gallery

Hauser & Wirth

Galerie Max Hetzler

High Art

Hirschl & Adler Modern

Rhona Hoffman Gallery

Edwynn Houk Gallery

Pippy Houldsworth Gallery

Xavier Hufkens

Gallery Hyundai

i8 Gallery

Ingleby Gallery

rodolphe janssen

Jenkins Johnson Gallery

Annely Juda Fine Art

Kalfayan Galleries

Casey Kaplan

Karma

Kasmin

kaufmann repetto

Sean Kelly

Kerlin Gallery

Anton Kern Gallery

Galerie Peter Kilchmann

Tina Kim Gallery

Kohn Gallery

David Kordansky Gallery

Andrew Kreps Gallery

KRINZINGER

Kukje Gallery

kurimanzutto

Labor

Lehmann Maupin

Tanya Leighton

Galerie Lelong & Co.

Lévy Gorvy Dayan

David Lewis

Josh Lilley

Lisson Gallery

Luhring Augustine

Mai 36 Galerie

Maisterravalbuena

Jorge Mara – La Ruche

Matthew Marks Gallery

Philip Martin Gallery

Barbara Mathes Gallery

Mayoral

Mazzoleni

Anthony Meier

Mendes Wood DM

Mennour

Meyer Riegger

Mignoni

Millan

Galerie Minsky

Victoria Miro

Mitchell-Innes & Nash

Mnuchin Gallery

The Modern Institute

moniquemeloche

mor charpentier

Morán Morán

Galerie nächst St. Stephan

Galerie Nagel Draxler

Edward Tyler Nahem

Helly Nahmad Gallery

Nanzuka

neugerriemschneider

Nicodim Gallery

Night Gallery

Carolina Nitsch

Galleria Franco Noero

David Nolan Gallery

Galerie Nordenhake

Galerie Nathalie Obadia

OMR

Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma

Ortuzar Projects

P.P.O.W

Pace Gallery

Pace Prints

Paragon

Parrasch Heijnen Gallery

Franklin Parrasch

Gallery Patron

Peres Projects

Perrotin

Petzel

Polígrafa Obra Gràfica

Galerie Eva Presenhuber

Proyectos Monclova

Almine Rech

Regen Projects

Roberts Projects

Nara Roesler

Thaddaeus Ropac

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery

Lia Rumma

SCAI The Bathhouse

Esther Schipper

Schoelkopf Gallery

Galerie Thomas Schulte

Marc Selwyn Fine Art

Jack Shainman Gallery

Susan Sheehan Gallery

Sicardi Ayers Bacino

Sies + Höke

Sikkema Jenkins & Co.

Jessica Silverman

Simões de Assis

Skarstedt

Fredric Snitzer Gallery

Société

Sperone Westwater

Sprüth Magers

Galleria Christian Stein

STPI

Galeria Luisa Strina

Simone Subal Gallery

Galería Sur

Timothy Taylor

Templon

Galerie Barbara Thumm

Tornabuoni Art

Travesía Cuatro

Two Palms

ULAE

Van de Weghe

Van Doren Waxter

Nicola Vassell

Vedovi Gallery

Venus Over Manhattan

Vermelho

Vielmetter Los Angeles

Waddington Custot

Galleri Nicolai Wallner

Weinstein Gallery

Wentrup

Michael Werner Gallery

White Cube

Yares Art

David Zwirner

Survey

1 Mira Madrid

Piero Atchugarry Gallery

Bank

Freight+Volume

Klaus Von Nichtssagend Gallery

Paulo Kuczynski

Elizabeth Leach Gallery

Magenta Plains

Polka Galerie

Galeria Marilia Razuk

Rolf Art

Meredith Rosen

Ryan Lee

Vito Schnabel

Stars

Louis Stern Fine Arts

Duane Thomas Gallery

Nova

Afriart Gallery

Arcadia Missa

Edel Assanti

80m2 Livia Benavides

Central Fine

Château Shatto

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles

Document

Emalin

Daniel Faria Gallery

Galería Agustina Ferreyra

Gypsum Gallery

Instituto de visión

Charlie James Gallery

Lyles & King

mother’s tankstation limited

Project Native Informant

Rele Gallery

Silverlens

Soft Opening

The Ranch

Welancora Gallery

Positions

56 Henry

Helena Anrather

Bradley Ertaskiran

Matthew Brown

Deli Gallery

Galatea

Isla Flotante

Llano

Lomex

Mrs.

Kendra Jayne Patrick

Pequod Co.

Proyectos Ultravioleta

Galeria Dawid Radziszewski

Residency Art Gallery

Spinello Projects

ALL IMAGES