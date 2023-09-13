Art Basel Miami Beach Reveals 2023 Exhibitors List
Art Basel Miami Beach has named the 277 galleries participating in its 2023 iteration, slated to run December 8–10, with preview days on December 6–7. The number represents a slight dip compared to 2022, during which a record-breaking 283 exhibitors participated. This year’s iteration will focus on the Latin American and Caribbean diasporic scenes, and will feature galleries from Egypt, Iceland, the Philippines, and Poland. The fair is led by Vincenzo de Bellis, Art Basel’s director of fairs and exhibition platforms. Incoming director Bridget Finn, who will arrive to the organization this fall, will lead the 2024 fair.
Megagalleries David Zwirner, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, and Pace are all returning to the main section, where three of the twenty-four galleries participating in the exhibition for the first time will debut. These are the Paris-based Galerie Minsky, New York’s Ortuzar Projects, and San Francisco’s Weinstein Gallery.
The remainder of the new participants are scattered across the fair’s Nova, Positions, and Survey sectors, devoted, respectively, to galleries showing new works by three or fewer artists, those hosting solo presentations, and those offering historic works. LA’s Château Shatto and the Manila– and New York–based Silverlens will show in the Nova section, while São Paulo’s Galatea, Warsaw’s Galeria Dawid Radziszewski, and Mexico City’s Llano will debut in the Positions sector. Among the new galleries showing in the Survey segment are Portland, Oregon’s Elizabeth Leach Gallery and the Los Angeles–based Stars.
“Our offering this year demonstrates yet again the strength of our show as an engine of the world of art in the Americas and globally, and as an utterly transformative cross-cultural experience—made possible by our premier exhibitors, our world-renowned cultural partners and collaborators in Miami Beach and South Florida, and our exceptional team,” Art Basel CEO Noah Horowitz said in a statement.
A full list of participants is below.
Main Sector
303 Gallery
47 Canal
A Gentil Carioca
Miguel Abreu Gallery
Acquavella Galleries
Almeida e Dale Galeria de Arte
Altman Siegel
Antenna Space
Galeria Raquel Arnaud
Alfonso Artiaco
Balice Hertling
Barro
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery
galería elba benítez
Ruth Benzacar Galeria de Arte
Berggruen Gallery
Blum & Poe
Peter Blum Gallery
Marianne Boesky Gallery
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
Bortolami
Luciana Brito Galeria
Ben Brown Fine Arts
Galerie Buchholz
Canada
Cardi Gallery
Carlos/Ishikawa
Casa Triângulo
Casas Riegner
David Castillo
Chapter NY
Cheim & Read
Clearing
James Cohan Gallery
Sadie Coles HQ
Commonwealth and Council
Company Gallery
Galleria Continua
Paula Cooper Gallery
Corbett vs. Dempsey
Pilar Corrias
Galerie Crèvecœur
Cristea Roberts Gallery
Galerie Chantal Crousel
DAN Galeria
DC Moore Gallery
Tibor de Nagy
MASSIMODECARLO
Jeffrey Deitch
Anat Ebgi
Andrew Edlin Gallery
galerie frank elbaz
Derek Eller Gallery
Thomas Erben Gallery
Larkin Erdmann Gallery
Eric Firestone Gallery
Konrad Fischer
Galerie Fitzpatrick Gallery
Peter Freeman, Inc.
Stephen Friedman Gallery
Frith Street Gallery
James Fuentes
Gaga
Gagosian
Galerie Christophe Gaillard
Galerie 1900-2000
Gavlak
Gemini G.E.L.
François Ghebaly
Gladstone Gallery
Gomide & Co
Galería Elvira González
Goodman Gallery
Marian Goodman Gallery
Galerie Bärbel Grässlin Gray
Garth Greenan Gallery
Greene Naftali
Galerie Karsten Greve
Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art
Hales Gallery
Hauser & Wirth
Galerie Max Hetzler
High Art
Hirschl & Adler Modern
Rhona Hoffman Gallery
Edwynn Houk Gallery
Pippy Houldsworth Gallery
Xavier Hufkens
Gallery Hyundai
i8 Gallery
Ingleby Gallery
rodolphe janssen
Jenkins Johnson Gallery
Annely Juda Fine Art
Kalfayan Galleries
Casey Kaplan
Karma
Kasmin
kaufmann repetto
Sean Kelly
Kerlin Gallery
Anton Kern Gallery
Galerie Peter Kilchmann
Tina Kim Gallery
Kohn Gallery
David Kordansky Gallery
Andrew Kreps Gallery
KRINZINGER
Kukje Gallery
kurimanzutto
Labor
Lehmann Maupin
Tanya Leighton
Galerie Lelong & Co.
Lévy Gorvy Dayan
David Lewis
Josh Lilley
Lisson Gallery
Luhring Augustine
Mai 36 Galerie
Maisterravalbuena
Jorge Mara – La Ruche
Matthew Marks Gallery
Philip Martin Gallery
Barbara Mathes Gallery
Mayoral
Mazzoleni
Anthony Meier
Mendes Wood DM
Mennour
Meyer Riegger
Mignoni
Millan
Galerie Minsky
Victoria Miro
Mitchell-Innes & Nash
Mnuchin Gallery
The Modern Institute
moniquemeloche
mor charpentier
Morán Morán
Galerie nächst St. Stephan
Galerie Nagel Draxler
Edward Tyler Nahem
Helly Nahmad Gallery
Nanzuka
neugerriemschneider
Nicodim Gallery
Night Gallery
Carolina Nitsch
Galleria Franco Noero
David Nolan Gallery
Galerie Nordenhake
Galerie Nathalie Obadia
OMR
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma
Ortuzar Projects
P.P.O.W
Pace Gallery
Pace Prints
Paragon
Parrasch Heijnen Gallery
Franklin Parrasch
Gallery Patron
Peres Projects
Perrotin
Petzel
Polígrafa Obra Gràfica
Galerie Eva Presenhuber
Proyectos Monclova
Almine Rech
Regen Projects
Roberts Projects
Nara Roesler
Thaddaeus Ropac
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery
Lia Rumma
SCAI The Bathhouse
Esther Schipper
Schoelkopf Gallery
Galerie Thomas Schulte
Marc Selwyn Fine Art
Jack Shainman Gallery
Susan Sheehan Gallery
Sicardi Ayers Bacino
Sies + Höke
Sikkema Jenkins & Co.
Jessica Silverman
Simões de Assis
Skarstedt
Fredric Snitzer Gallery
Société
Sperone Westwater
Sprüth Magers
Galleria Christian Stein
STPI
Galeria Luisa Strina
Simone Subal Gallery
Galería Sur
Timothy Taylor
Templon
Galerie Barbara Thumm
Tornabuoni Art
Travesía Cuatro
Two Palms
ULAE
Van de Weghe
Van Doren Waxter
Nicola Vassell
Vedovi Gallery
Venus Over Manhattan
Vermelho
Vielmetter Los Angeles
Waddington Custot
Galleri Nicolai Wallner
Weinstein Gallery
Wentrup
Michael Werner Gallery
White Cube
Yares Art
David Zwirner
Survey
1 Mira Madrid
Piero Atchugarry Gallery
Bank
Freight+Volume
Klaus Von Nichtssagend Gallery
Paulo Kuczynski
Elizabeth Leach Gallery
Magenta Plains
Polka Galerie
Galeria Marilia Razuk
Rolf Art
Meredith Rosen
Ryan Lee
Vito Schnabel
Stars
Louis Stern Fine Arts
Duane Thomas Gallery
Nova
Afriart Gallery
Arcadia Missa
Edel Assanti
80m2 Livia Benavides
Central Fine
Château Shatto
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles
Document
Emalin
Daniel Faria Gallery
Galería Agustina Ferreyra
Gypsum Gallery
Instituto de visión
Charlie James Gallery
Lyles & King
mother’s tankstation limited
Project Native Informant
Rele Gallery
Silverlens
Soft Opening
The Ranch
Welancora Gallery
Positions
56 Henry
Helena Anrather
Bradley Ertaskiran
Matthew Brown
Deli Gallery
Galatea
Isla Flotante
Llano
Lomex
Mrs.
Kendra Jayne Patrick
Pequod Co.
Proyectos Ultravioleta
Galeria Dawid Radziszewski
Residency Art Gallery
Spinello Projects