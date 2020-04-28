Art Basel Promises Swiss Fair Exhibitors Full Refunds In Event of Closure

Art Basel, which moved its Swiss fair from June to September due to the “unprecedented impact” of the Covid-19 public health crisis, is guaranteeing exhibitors full refunds should the 2020 edition be cancelled. Acknowledging that it “has become increasingly clear that [May 1] is too early—for us and for our galleries—to make a decision about how to proceed,” fair organizers have also extended the deadline for galleries to confirm their participation from this Friday to June 1.

Slated to take place at Messe Basel from September 17 to September 20, with preview days on September 15 and September 16, the fair will also launch an online version of the event. The first digital experience of Art Basel was introduced last month with the debut of its Online Viewing Rooms. The initiative allowed the galleries that would have taken part in its Hong Kong fair to showcase their works. While Art Basel was forced to cancel the fair due to the worsening outbreak, its Hong Kong exhibitors were only refunded 75 percent of their participant fees—the company has since said that the quarter of retained funds will now be usable at a future fair in any of its three locations: Basel, Hong Kong, and Miami.

“We resolutely believe . . . that physical interactions will remain essential to experiencing, discovering, and selling art in the future, as well as to building the paramount personal relationships that underpin the art world,” reads a letter signed by its directors Marc Spiegler, Noah Horowitz, and Adeline Ooi. “Right now, though, the challenge that Art Basel faces is determining how we can help to sustain our galleries until our fairs recommence, alongside trying to imagine and define how the art fair of the future might differ from that of the past.”

