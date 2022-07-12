Art Basel Reveals Exhibitors for Inaugural Edition of Paris+

Art Basel today announced the 156 participants in the inaugural edition of its new Paris art fair, Paris+. The event will take place October 20–23 at the new Grand Palais Éphémère, with a preview day on October 19. “The composition of the gallery list reflects our commitment to create a show that is both specific to its host city and has a strong global resonance,” said the fair’s director, Clément Delépine, in a statement.

Megagalleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner have been revealed as among the participants, alongside heavy hitters Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper Gallery, Xavier Hufkens, Taka Ishii Gallery, David Kordansky, Galerie Lelong, Lisson Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, Skarstedt, and White Cube. Sixty-one of the participating galleries are from France, including Kamel Mennour, Perrotin, Almine Rech, and Sultana. Among those making their first appearance at an Art Basel fair are Galerie Anne Barrault, Efremidis, Galerie Cécile Fakhoury, Heidi, Seventeen, and We Do Not Work Alone.

“The galleries selected for our debut in Paris embody Art Basel’s long-standing tradition of juxtaposing high-quality historical with avant-garde material,” said Art Basel’s global director, Marc Spiegler, in a statement. “Equally important to us, the galleries that make today’s Paris so dynamic are present in large numbers, across many market sectors, giving this show a singularly Parisian personality.”

The fair will be divided into several sections, including Galeries, for the established players; Galeries Émergentes, for up-and-comers; Sites, which will host installations in the Jardin des Tuileries outside the Louvre; and Conversations, organized by the Parisian curatorial team of Pierre-Alexandre Mateos and Charles Teyssou and taking place at the Bal de la Marine.

Following the 2023 iteration, the event will move in 2024 to the historic glass-and-steel Grand Palais, which Art Basel’s parent, MCH Group, shockingly tore from the hands of Rx France, the owners of Foire Internationale d’Art Contemporain (FIAC), paying a whopping $11.7 million for the privilege of doing so. The French art fair had since 1975 been held at the iconic venue, which is currently undergoing a $660 million restoration ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, to be held in Paris. MCH Group’s claim to the elegant structure runs through 2028; FIAC, which is expected to run concurrent with Paris+, has not yet announced a venue or dates for its 2021 iteration.

A full list of galleries exhibiting at the 2022 Paris+ is below.

Galeries

303 Gallery (New York)

A Gentil Carioca (Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo)

Miguel Abreu Gallery (New York)

Acquavella Galleries (New York, Palm Beach)

Air de Paris (Paris)

Galerie Allen (Paris)

Andréhn-Schiptjenko (Paris, Stockholm)

Applicat-Prazan (Paris)

Art : Concept (Paris)

Alfonso Artiaco (Naples)

Balice Hertling (Paris)

Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi (Berlin)

Ellen de Bruijne Projects (Amsterdam)

Galerie Buchholz (Berlin, Cologne, New York)

Campoli Presti (Paris, London)

Capitain Petzel (Berlin)

Cardi Gallery (Milan, London)

Ceysson & Bénétière (Paris, Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Koerich, New York)

christian berst art brut (Paris)

Clearing (Los Angeles, Brussels, New York)

Sadie Coles HQ (London)

Galleria Continua (San Gimignano, São Paulo, Beijing, Havana, Les Moulins, Paris, Roma)

Paula Cooper Gallery (New York, Palm Beach)

Pilar Corrias (London)

Galleria Raffaella Cortese (Milan)

Galerie Chantal Crousel (Paris)

Massimo De Carlo (Milan, London, Paris, Hong Kong)

dépendance (Brussels)

mfc-michèle didier (Brussels, Paris)

Dvir Gallery (Tel Aviv, Brussels, Paris)

Andrew Edlin Gallery (New York)

galerie frank elbaz (Paris)

Essex Street/Maxwell Graham (New York)

Galerie Cécile Fakhoury (Abidjan, Dakar, Paris)

Selma Feriani Gallery (Tunis, London)

Konrad Fischer Galerie (Berlin, Düsseldorf)

Fitzpatrick Gallery (Paris)

Foksal Gallery Foundation (Warsaw)

Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel (Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo)

Peter Freeman, Inc. (New York)

Gagosian (New York, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong)

Galerie Christophe Gaillard (Paris)

Galerie 1900-2000 (Paris)

gb agency (Paris)

François Ghebaly (Los Angeles, New York)

Gladstone Gallery (New York, Brussels, Roma, Seoul)

Marian Goodman Gallery (New York, Paris, London)

Galerie Bärbel Grässlin (Frankfurt)

Greene Naftali (New York)

Galerie Karsten Greve (St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris)

Hauser & Wirth (Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York)

Galerie Max Hetzler (Berlin, Paris, London)

High Art (Paris, Arles)

Hannah Hoffman (Los Angeles)

Xavier Hufkens (Brussels)

Mariane Ibrahim (Paris, Chicago)

Taka Ishii Gallery (Tokyo, Hong Kong)

Galerie Jousse Entreprise (Paris)

Annely Juda Fine Art (London)

Karma (New York)

Karma International (Zurich)

kaufmann repetto (Milan, New York)

Anton Kern Gallery (New York)

Galerie Peter Kilchmann (Zurich, Paris)

David Kordansky Gallery (Los Angeles, New York)

Andrew Kreps Gallery (New York)

Galerie Krinzinger (Vienna)

Kukje Gallery (Busan, Seoul)

LambdaLambdaLambda (Pristina)

Layr (Vienna)

Galerie Le Minotaure (Paris)

In Situ – fabienne leclerc (Paris)

Simon Lee Gallery (London, Hong Kong)

Galerie Lelong & Co. (Paris, New York)

LGDR (New York, Hong Kong, Paris, London)

Lisson Gallery (London, East Hampton, New York, Shanghai, Beijing)

Loevenbruck (Paris)

Luhring Augustine (New York)

Magnin-A (Paris)

Mai 36 Galerie (Zurich)

Marcelle Alix (Paris)

Matthew Marks Gallery (New York, Los Angeles)

Mendes Wood DM (São Paulo, New York, Brussels)

kamel mennour (Paris)

Meyer Riegger (Berlin, Karlsruhe)

Francesca Minini (Milan)

Galleria Massimo Minini (Brescia)

Victoria Miro (London, Venice)

mor charpentier (Paris, Bogotá)

Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder (Vienna)

Nahmad Contemporary (New York)

Galerie Neu (Berlin)

Neue Alte Brücke (Frankfurt)

neugerriemschneider (Berlin)

Galleria Franco Noero (Turin)

Galerie Nathalie Obadia (Paris, Brussels)

Pace Gallery (New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, Palo Alto, East Hampton, Palm Beach, Los Angeles)

Galerie Papillon (Paris)

Peres Projects (Berlin, Milan, Seoul)

Perrotin (Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai)

Galerie Francesca Pia (Zurich)

Galeria Plan B (Cluj, Berlin)

Galerie Jérôme Poggi (Paris)

Galerie Eva Presenhuber (Zurich, New York, Vienna)

ProjecteSD (Barcelona)

Almine Rech (Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai)

Regen Projects (Los Angeles)

Michel Rein (Paris, Brussels)

Rodeo (London, Pireas)

Thaddaeus Ropac (London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul)

Salle Principale (Paris)

Esther Schipper (Berlin)

Semiose (Paris)

Jessica Silverman (San Francisco)

Skarstedt (New York, London, Paris, East Hampton)

Société (Berlin)

Galerie Pietro Spartà (Chagny)

Sprüth Magers (Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong)

Galeria Luisa Strina (São Paulo)

Simone Subal Gallery (New York)

Sultana (Paris)

Take Ninagawa (Tokyo)

Templon (Paris, Brussels)

Tornabuoni Art (Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana)

Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois (Paris)

Van de Weghe (New York)

Tim van Laere Gallery (Antwerp)

Vedovi Gallery (Brussels)

Vielmetter Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

We Do Not Work Alone (Paris)

Galerie Barbara Weiss (Berlin)

Michael Werner Gallery (New York, East Hampton, London, Berlin, Cologne)

White Cube (London, Hong Kong)

Barbara Wien (Berlin)

Galerie Jocelyn Wolff (Paris)

Xippas (Paris, Geneva, Punta del Este)

Barbara Wien (Cologne)

Zeno X Gallery (Antwerp)

Galerie Zlotowski (Paris)

David Zwirner (New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong)

Galeries Émergentes

Antenna Space (Shanghai) featuring Yong Xiang Li

Galerie Anne Barrault (Paris) featuring Liv Schulman

Carlos/Ishikawa (London) featuring Bendt Eyckermans

Efremidis (Berlin) featuring Hannah Sophie Dunkelberg

Heidi (Berlin) featuring Akeem Smith

Instituto de visión (Bogotá, New York) featuring Marlon de Azambuja

LC Queisser (Tbilisi) featuring Thea Gvetadze

Marfa’ (Beirut) featuring Caline Aoun

Edouard Montassut (Paris) featuring Niklas Taleb

Nicoletti (London) featuring Josèfa Ntjam

Parliament (Paris) featuring Nile Koetting

Galeria Dawid Radziszewski (Warsaw) featuring Agnieszka Polska

sans titre (2016) (Paris) featuring Jessy Razafimandimby

seventeen (London) featuring Patrick Goddard

Chris Sharp Gallery (Los Angeles) featuring Sophie Barber

Veda (Florence) featuring Monique Mouton

