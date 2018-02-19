Art Collective Crowdfunds to Buy Theater to Support Female-Led Work

Following the wave of sexual harassment allegations that have rocked arts world, the women’s theater collective known as Bossy has launched a Go Fund Me campaign in hopes of buying the storied Theater Royal Haymarket in Westminster, England, and turning it into a female-led playhouse. The collective started in 2016 as a support system for women in creative fields, and now has a Facebook group of more than 15,000 members.

“We are a female led arts initiative campaigning for a female led arts space,” Bossy said in a statement. “In response to unequal representation and the lack of safe spaces for women to explore what is going on around them. Capturing the recent surge of female energy and global unrest, and in the wake of #timesup, #metoo, #blacklivesmatter—and a whole host of intersectional activism worldwide. We have come together as a collective with a desire for change, to support and instigate shifts in the terrain and to do so through the powerful platform of the arts.”

While the asking price to lease the theater is not public, the campaign is seeking $4 million. As of Monday, February 19, the group raised $15,000 from five-hundred people. Arnold Crook, chair of Louis I Michaels Ltd., which holds the lease, told Elle Ayres of The Guardian that it’s “one of the most beautiful theaters in the world” and it had been his “life pride” for nearly forty years. He added, that now it is “time to hand over the reins to the next generation of dream makers.” Natalie Durkin, the founder of Bossy’s Haymarket campaign and the head of operations at Women’s Radio Station, noted that Haymarket, which once premiered plays by Oscar Wilde, currently doesn’t have any female management. “With the representation of women in theater being so low, it became apparent [among members] that this had hit a nerve,” she said.

If the campaign fails to raise enough funds, all of the money that was donated will go toward creating a female arts festival that will be held in London. Many theaters in the city have already offered to participate if the bid is unsuccessful.