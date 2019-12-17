Art Dealers Association of America Foundation Announces 2019 Grant Recipients

The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2019 grants, which are awarded annually to museums around the country. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee, Oklahoma; the Museum of Chinese in America in New York; and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) in Cleveland will each receive $15,000 in support of the development and presentation of exhibitions opening in 2020.

“The exhibitions organized by this year’s grantees represent an incredible range of art historical research and exploration, and we are delighted to help bring them to fruition,” said Michael Findlay, president of the ADAA Foundation and director of Acquavella Galleries. “The ADAA Foundation represents the unwavering commitment of our member dealers to supporting these kinds of rigorous and important projects that enable advancements in the field and encourage appreciation and understanding of art and art history.”

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will stage a show featuring the lithographs and satirical works of the nineteenth-century French artist Honoré Daumier, who was known for his humorous reflections on the current political and social climate. The Museum of Chinese in America will mount “Godzilla vs. The Art World: 1990–2001,” an exhibition dedicated to the under-studied art collective Godzilla and its influence on Asian American art, and MoCA Cleveland will present a group exhibition of new commissions alongside key works by Félix González-Torres.

Established in 1970, the ADAA Foundation is funded by members of the Art Dealers Association of America, a nonprofit membership organization for art dealers from across the country. Each year, the ADAA Foundation invites art museums with annual operating budgets under $5 million to apply for grants to advance their exhibition programs. Finalists for the grants are chosen by the ADAA Foundation board based on their exhibition proposals’ contributions to the contemporary art historical discourse.

ALL IMAGES