Art Gallery of New South Wales Details Major Expansion

The Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) has revealed plans for a $246 million expansion that it claims represents the “most significant cultural development” to arrive in Sydney since the 1973 opening of the fabled Sydney Opera House. Known as the Sydney Modern Project, the expansion will nearly double the museum’s exhibition space, from roughly 97,000 to about 172,000 square feet, and when finished will comprise a large new building connected to the museum’s extant home by a public art garden. The Sydney Modern Project is slated to open December 3.

The airy new building, to feature a series of pavilions that will “cascade” down to the city’s harbor, has been designed by SANAA. The Pritzker Prize–winning Japanese architecture firm has among other structures designed the New Museum in New York; the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Kanazawa, Japan; and the 2009 Serpentine Pavilion in London. Australia’s Architectus will serve as executive architect on the building, which will welcome visitors with a prominent gallery dedicated to the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. Work by the continent’s Indigenous artists will appear throughout the museum, its display having been cited as a highlight of the expansion. The new structure, which is designed specifically to accommodate twenty-first-century artworks, will feature a roughly 24,000-square-foot columned underground gallery boasting twenty-three-foot-high ceilings and occupying a decommissioned World War II naval oil tank.

The historic building that currently houses the AGNSW is to undergo a total renovation, led by Australian architects Tonkin Zulaikha Greer. Also planned is a complete rehang of the museum’s collection and a number of new commissions by international and Australian artists, which will appear across the campus, both indoors and out. Landscape design is being attended to by Kathryn Gustafson, of Seattle’s Gustafson Guthrie Nicol, working in tandem with Australian landscape architects McGregor Coxall.

Nine artists will create inaugural commissions for the newly expanded institution. They are Lorraine Connelly-Northey (Waradgerie), Karla Dickens (Wiradjuri), Jonathan Jones (Wiradjuri/Kamilaroi), and Richard Lewer of Australia; Simryn Gill of Australia and Malaysia; Lisa Reihana (Māori) of Aotearoa New Zealand; Francis Upritchard of the UK, Italy, and Aotearoa New Zealand); Yayoi Kusama of Japan; and Lee Mingwei, of France and the United States.

