Art Institute of Chicago Names Ellenor Alcorn Chair and Curator of European Decorative Arts

The Art Institute of Chicago has appointed Ellenor Alcorn as the new chair and curator of the department of European decorative arts. Alcorn most recently served as a curator in the department of European sculpture and decorative arts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She will join the museum in September.

Alcorn brings more than twenty-eight years of curatorial experience to the Art Institute. After becoming a curator at the Met, Alcorn oversaw and strengthened its extensive collections of British and French silver and assumed the role of lead curator for its renovation of the British Galleries, which are dedicated to British decorative arts from 1500 to 1900. She also curated “Victorian Electrotypes: Old Treasures, New Technology” (2011); “British Silver, The Wealth of a Nation” (2012); and “Plain or Fancy? Restraint and Exuberance in the Decorative Arts” (2013), which she co-organized with Luke Syson.

Previously, Alcorn worked at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, where she researched and published extensively on its decorative arts collection. She also served as consulting curator for the Gans Collection of English Silver at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

“The Department of European Decorative Arts continues to play an integral role in the rich storytelling taking place in our galleries, and we are absolutely thrilled to have Ellenor’s vision and expertise to lead this dynamic department into the future,” James Rondeau, president and director of the Art Institute, said.