Art Jameel’s New Arts Center in Saudi Arabia to Open in 2019

Saudi-based nonprofit Art Jameel has announced plans for a new arts complex, called Hayy: Creative Hub, in Jeddah that is set to open in spring 2019. Art Jameel also has an ongoing partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and is opening a cultural center this fall in Dubai Creek––the Jameel Arts Center Dubai.

Designed by Dubai-based architects Ibda Design, Hayy: Creative Hub’s 17,000-square-foot, three-story venue will function as an incubator for a range of industries, including art, film, and theater, and will host different galleries, studios, restaurants, coworking spaces, and other organizations. The facilities, surrounded by a residential neighborhood, will be connected by shaded walkways and courtyards. Participating artists and partnerships have yet to be announced.

The project is one of several ambitious new cultural centers opening in the Middle East, following the Louvre Abu Dhabi last fall and Ithra, a $400 million cultural center initiated by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture slated to open this summer in Dhahran.