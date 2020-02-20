Art Matters Welcomes Four New Board Members

Art Matters, the New York–based nonprofit foundation, has elected four new artists to its board of directors: Demian DinéYazhi´, Việt Lê, Julio César Morales, and Sacha Yanow. In addition to guiding the organization, the board reviews applications along with guest panelists for its annual no-strings-attached fellowships.

“Because our board is a part of our grant review process, their understanding of artists' process and practice has always been integral,” said Abbey Williams, director of Art Matters. “We are thrilled to welcome these artists into the leadership and family of Art Matters, as their range of perspectives will enhance our work and further our mission.”

Since its founding by philanthropist Laura Donnelley in 1985, the organization has awarded more than $2 million to hundreds of artists. Among the 2019 fellows are Amara Abdal Figueroa, Patty Chang, Jonathan González, Tabitha Nikolai, and Cosmo Whyte.

