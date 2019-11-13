Art Missing from Embassies May Be Linked to Government Officials

Several recent cases of art missing from embassies has raised questions over whether government officials are abusing their diplomatic immunity, the Art Newspaper reports. In one of the most recent high profile cases of art theft, Ladislav Otakar Skakal, a former honorary consul at the Italian embassy in Cairo, was charged and ordered to stand trial for attempting to smuggle 21,855 artifacts from the country. According to The Telegraph, the Egyptian authorities recovered some of the cultural objects in a container that Skakal was trying to ship from Alexandria to Salerno, Italy, last year.

Meanwhile, this fall, there have also been reports of artworks that have gone missing from the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC. Apparently paintings by Armando Reverón, Héctor Poleo, and Manuel Cabré are among the pieces that have disappeared. “The problem is that for the past two decades in Venezuela, there has been no accountability,” the New York-based dealer and adviser Alex Stein told the Art Newspaper. He added that it is also hard to trace the assets because there is no public record or inventory of the cultural holdings of embassies.

In another case involving the wife of the Togo ambassador to Moscow, a Joachim Wtewael painting was slipped out of Russia in a diplomatic “pouch,” a container which may be shipped between a diplomatic mission and its home government or consulate under legal protection. Since these pouches are able to bypass standard custom inspections, they may be used as vehicles for smuggling artworks.

The behavior of diplomats abroad has also been under scrutiny following recent tension between the US and UK after Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a diplomat from the United States, fled the UK after she allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road and collided with a British teenager on a motorcycle—the nineteen-year-old was killed in the accident. According to the New York Times, since Sacoolas left the country following the incident, the British foreign secretary said that her diplomatic immunity is “no longer relevant” to the case.

