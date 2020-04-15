Art Paris Cancels 2020 Edition

Art Paris, the modern and contemporary art fair which takes place in the Grand Palais on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in the French capital every spring, has canceled its 2020 edition. Organizers initially postponed the event, which was supposed to run from April 2 to April 5, and announced that it would take place at the end of May, but ultimately called off the fair. The decision comes on the heels of the President Emmanuel Macron’s declaration that a strict nationwide lockdown will continue until May 11 and that public gatherings will be banned through mid-July.

“We wanted to keep our hopes up until the very last minute, and were working on a hypothetical final postponement of the fair,” Art Paris said in a statement. “However, and very regretfully so, we now find ourselves obliged to forgo the 2020 edition—a leading Paris art gathering that would have brought together 150 galleries from twenty countries, with a double focus this year on the French contemporary art scene and the emerging hubs of the Iberian Peninsula. We will nevertheless implement various measures to service both exhibitors and audiences in the coming weeks.”

Art Paris is planning to offer a digital version of the fair after confinement measures end next month. The twenty-third iteration of the fair will be held at Grand Palais on Paris’s Champ de Mars, a temporary structure designed by Jean-Michel Wilmotte where events will be staged while Grand Palais undergoes a major renovation, from April 7–11, 2021.

