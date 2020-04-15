Art World Coronavirus Tracker

Since its emergence in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has upended numerous cities and countries across the globe. Among the various sectors that have been heavily affected is the art world—an industry fueled by perpetual itinerancy as well as social gatherings of mass scale and close proximity. As the public health crisis escalates, arts organizations have shut down events, have announced postponements, or are carefully trying to trudge forward. Here is a continually refreshed list of major events and institutions that have made such decisions due to the virus as well as a list of resources for artists and arts institutions impacted by the pandemic:

RESCHEDULED EVENTS

Front International: Originally scheduled for 2021, the triennial will now be held from July 16, 2022 to October 2, 2022.

Helsinki Biennial: Originally scheduled to take place from June 12–September 27, the exhibition has been postponed.

June Art Fair, Basel, Switzerland: The 2020 edition will run from September 14–September 20.

Liste Art Fair Basel, Switzerland: The event will be held from September 14–September 20, coinciding with Art Basel.

Art Basel, Switzerland: Organizers have moved the fair from June to September. It will now take place from September 17 to September 20, with preview days on September 15 and September 16.

Bienal de São Paulo, Brazil: The event has been pushed back one month and will reschedule all programming that would have led up to the fair; it will now kick off on October 3.

The Other Art Fair, London, Sydney, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Dallas, Melbourne, Chicago: The fair postponed all of its 2020 spring editions.

Made in LA 2020: a version: Originally slated to open at the Hammer Museum and the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens on June 7, the biennial will now run from July 19 through January 3, 2021.

Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art (RIBOCA2): Originally scheduled for May 16–October 11, the exhibition has been postponed.

Biennale de Sydney: The twenty-second edition of the exhibition, which opened on March 14, has closed. Organizers are teaming up with Google to launch a virtual edition of the biennial for the public, which will remain live until the physical exhibition is able to reopen.

Manifesta 13, Marseille: The biennial which was set to open on June 7 has been indefinitely postponed. Organizers have also closed the event’s two project spaces in Marseille—Espace Manifesta 13 at 42 La Canebière and Tiers QG at 57 rue Bernard du Bois—until at least April 15 and closed the show at its headquarters in Amsterdam until further notice.

TEFAF New York: Originally scheduled for May 8–11, the fair will now take place October 31–November 4, with a preview day on October 30.

Cannes Film Festival, France: Originally scheduled for May 12–May 23, the festival will announce new dates in the coming weeks.

sonsbeek 20→24, Arnhem, the Netherlands: Originally scheduled for June 5–September 13, the twelfth edition of sonsbeek will now be held in 2021.

1-54 New York: Originally scheduled for May 8–10, the fair will now take place in 2021.

Photo London: Originally scheduled for May 14–17, the fair will be held in the fall.

Object & Thing, New York: Originally scheduled for May 7–10, the fair has been moved to November 13–15.

MIA Photo Fair, Milan: Originally scheduled for March 19–22, the fair will now be held September 10–September 13.

Art on theMART, Chicago: The fair’s spring launch has been postponed.

Glasgow International: Originally scheduled for April 24–May 10. The visual arts festival will be restaged in 2021.

NYCxDESIGN: The May festival will instead present programming in October.

Sotheby’s: The auction house has closed its auction houses in Dubai, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Milan, New York, Paris, and Zurich until further notice and has announced changes in its spring sales schedule.

The Met Gala: The Metropolitan Museum of Art has indefinitely postponed its biggest annual fundraiser. The event, which is one of New York’s biggest annual fashion events, was supposed to take place on May 4.

Christie’s, New York and Europe: The auction house has postponed sales scheduled for March and April. New dates have yet to be determined.

Phillips: The auction house has postponed all of its sales and events globally until May.

Art Brussels: Originally scheduled for April 23–April 26. The fair will now take place June 25–June 28.

SP–Arte, São Paulo: Originally scheduled for April 1–April 5. New dates have yet to be announced.

Affordable Art Fair, Brussels: Originally scheduled for March 20–March 22. Rescheduled for September 11–September 13.

Affordable Art Fair, New York: Originally scheduled for March 26–March 29. Rescheduled for September 24–September 27.

Eye of the Collector, London: Originally scheduled for May 13–May 16. The inaugural fair will be staged September 8–September 11.

Dallas Art Fair: Originally scheduled for April 16–April 19. The fair has been moved to October 1–October 4.

ART COLOGNE: Originally scheduled for April 23–April 26. The fair will now be held November 19–November 22.

Paris Photo New York: Originally scheduled for April 2–April 5. New dates to be announced.

Sharjah Art Foundation’s 2020 March Meeting, UAE: Originally scheduled for March 21–March 23. The event will be postponed until further notice.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, California: Originally scheduled for April 10–April 12 and April 17–April 19. The festival will now take place October 9–October 11 and October 16–October 18.

DRAWING NOW Art Fair, Paris: Originally scheduled for March 26–March 29. The fair has been moved to May 29 through June 1.

Berlin Gallery Weekend: Organizers have downsized the event, which is scheduled for May 1–May 3, and have moved large-scale programming to September 11–September 13, coinciding with Berlin Art Week.

The Photography Show and the Video Show, Birmingham, UK: Originally scheduled for March 14–March 17. The event will now be held September 19–September 22.

MiArt, Milan: Originally scheduled for April 17–April 19. The fair will now take place September 11–September 13, with a VIP preview day on September 10.

Málaga Film Festival: Originally scheduled for March 13–March 22. The twenty-third edition of the festival has yet to announce new dates.

Art Paris: Originally scheduled for April 2–April 5. The fair has been moved to May 28–May 31.

Venice Architecture Biennale: The opening of the seventeenth edition of the biennial has been pushed back three months; the event will now kick off on August 29 and run until November 29.

Art Dubai: Originally scheduled for March 25–March 28. New dates to be announced.

Lille Art Up!, France: Originally scheduled for March 5–March 8. It will now take place June 25–June 28.

Salon del Mobile, Milan: Originally scheduled for April 21–April 26. The exhibition has been moved to June 16–June 21.

Gallery Weekend Beijing: Originally scheduled to take place from March 13–March 20. The event will announce whether it will cancel this year’s edition or reschedule it on March 15.

Design Shanghai Fair: Originally scheduled for March 12–March 15. The fair will now be held May 26–May 29.

CAFAM Techne Triennial, Beijing: Originally supposed to begin on January 18, the inaugural edition has been suspended.

*CANCELED EVENTS

Art Paris: *Originally scheduled for April 2–5.

NADA Chicago: Originally scheduled for September 24–27.

American Ballet Theater, New York: The company has canceled its upcoming season at the Metropolitan Opera House.

1-54 New York: Originally scheduled for May 8–10.

Masterpiece London: Originally scheduled for June 24–July 1.

Edinburgh International Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Edinburgh International Book Festival, the Edinburgh Art Festival, and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo: All five of the Scottish city’s August festivals have been canceled.

Metropolitan Opera House, New York: The theater has canceled the rest of its 2020 season.

Frieze New York: The fair has canceled its ninth edition, which was originally scheduled for May 6–10. The satellite event Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center will still be held, but will be moved to the summer.

Park Avenue Armory, New York: All performances of Deep Blue Sea, originally scheduled to run April 14–25, have been canceled.

Cleveland International Film Festival: Originally scheduled for March 25–April 5. The event will be back next year.

Brooklyn Academy of Live Music, New York: All live programming has been suspended through March 29.

Lincoln Center, New York: All programming has been suspended for the month of March.

LA Art Book Fair: Originally scheduled for April 3–April 5.

TEFAF Maastricht, the Netherlands: Originally scheduled for March 7–March 15. The fair opened as planned but called off the event on March 11 after an exhibitor tested positive for the virus.

South by Southwest, Austin, Texas: The thirty-fourth annual festival was originally scheduled for March 13–March 22.

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, DC: All events have been canceled through the end of March.

Yale Architecture: The school announced on March 11 that it is suspending all events and programming through at least April 5.

London Book Fair: Originally scheduled for March 10–March 12.

Salon du Livre Paris 2020: Originally scheduled for March 20–March 23.

Tucson Festival of Books, Arizona: Originally scheduled for March 14–March 15.

Jingart, Beijing: Originally scheduled for May 21–May 24.

Art Central Hong Kong: Originally scheduled for March 18–March 22.

Art Basel Hong Kong: Originally scheduled for March 19–March 21.

LIST OF COVID-19 RELIEF FOR ARTISTS AND ARTS INSTITUTIONS:

516 Arts

The noncollecting contemporary art museum’s Fulcrum Fund will award sixty emergency relief grants of $1,000 each, totaling $60,000, to individual artists living and working within an eighty-mile radius of Albuquerque, New Mexico, that have lost income, or anticipate losing income, as a result of cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

50 Arts COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

ArtsFund, along with a coalition of arts and cultural organizations, has created the COVID-19 Arts Emergency Relief Fund to provide short-term relief in the form of unrestricted grants to nonprofit arts organizations in King County, Washington, which have been particularly hard hit during this public health emergency. Award amounts will vary based on scope of programs, emerging needs, and total resources available.

4Culture Relief Fund

The fund will distribute $1 million in COVID-19 relief to the cultural sector in King County, Washington, in the coming months. The first round of funding will be available April 1 through May 15.

The Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Emergency Grant

The grant program is intended to provide interim financial assistance to painters, printmakers, and sculptors whose needs are the result of an unforeseen, catastrophic incident, and who lack the resources to meet that situation. Each grant is given as one-time assistance for a specific emergency, examples of which are fire, flood, or emergency medical need. This program has no deadlines.

Anonymous Was A Woman Emergency Relief Grant

The program will distribute $250,000 in grants, up to $2,500 apiece, to women-identifying visual artists who have experienced financial hardship from loss of income or opportunity as a direct result of the coronavirus crisis. Eligible applicants must be over the age of forty and based in the United States.

Art Interrupted Emergency Arts Fund

Launched by Twenty Summers in Massachusetts, the fund will support artists and arts organizations facing unmanageable financial loss as a result of the coronavirus. Artists and organizations must be nominated to receive funding.

Artist Community Relief Fund

Launched by the Abrons Arts Center and Henry Street Settlement, the microgrant program will provide one-time payments of $250 to artists and arts workers based in Chinatown and the Lower East Side in Manhattan who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artist Relief

Artist Relief will distribute $5,000 grants to artists facing dire financial emergencies due to COVID-19; serve as an ongoing informational resource; and co-launch the COVID-19 Impact Survey for Artists and Creative Workers, designed by Americans for the Arts, to better identify and address the needs of artists moving forward.

Artist Relief Project

Any artist in any discipline who has been impacted by COVID-19–related cancellations and closures may apply for assistance. Short-term relief in the form of $200 stipends and support will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the only limitation being how much money the initiative was are able to fundraise. The first round of awardees will receive monetary aid around April 16.

Artist Relief Tree

This fund offers short-term financial assistance to those pursuing careers as artists and whose income has been directly impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Artist Trust Relief Fund

The COVID-19 Artist Trust Relief Fund is open to individual artists of all disciplines residing in Washington State. Unrestricted cash grants are intended to support working artists who have lost wages and earnings and need help with medical bills, rent and mortgage payments, food, utilities, and other living expenses. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Grants range from $500-$5,000 based on artists’ needs.

Arts for Illinois Relief Fund

Individuals including artists, artisans, and other culture workers are encouraged to apply for one-time grants of $1,500, which are awarded expediently and based on a lottery system. Arts organizations grants are likewise based on a combination of need and lost revenue from the crisis. The application portal for individual artists will close temporarily on Wednesday, April 8, at 5:00 PM CST for processing and fundraising. The application will reopen on May.

Authors League Fund

The Fund is designed to help writers including book authors, dramatists, and journalists continue their careers by providing no-strings-attached “loans” to pay for pressing expenses. Repayment of this emergency support is not required.

Boston Artist Relief Fund

The Boston Artist Relief Fund will award grants of $500 to individual artists who live in Boston whose creative practices and incomes are being adversely impacted by Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The fund will prioritize applications from lower income artists and artists who have not been funded through city-led grants during this fiscal year.

CERF+ Emergency Relief Fund

CERF+ emergency assistance is available to established artists working in a craft discipline who have earned the majority of their livelihoods from artmaking and are in need of immediate financial assistance. CERF+ grants typically total around $3,000.

Colorado Artist Relief Fund

The fund is a collaboration between Denver Arts & Venues Imagine2020 Artist Assistance Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, and RedLine’s INSITE Fund.

Creative Industry Relief Fund

Hear Fort Worth and Film Fort Worth with assistance from United Way of Tarrant County have established a creative industry relief fund to help support musicians, artists, performers and filmmakers who have lost work due to COVID-19. The fund is open to local Fort Worth musicians, filmmakers, and artists. Qualified applicants will be eligible for a one-time grant of $300. All applications received will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Creative Response Fund Emergency Grants

A New Orleans-based relief effort that will provide $2,000 individual emergency grants to local creators— artists, performers, writers, and culture bearers—who have lived in the greater New Orleans metro area for at least twelve months and are at least twenty-one years of age or older. Applicants must rely primarily on income from their creative practice and communicate a dire need as a result of the pandemic.

The Creator Fund

ConvertKit established a $50,000 fund to help creators in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has since grown to more than $185,000. One-time awards of $500 will be granted to cultural producers who need help with medical, childcare, housing, or grocery needs.

Dance NYC COVID-19 Dance Relief Fund

Freelance dance workers are eligible to apply for monthly awards of $500 with a maximum of $1,500 across the grant period, from March 2020 to June 2020. Applicants may submit applications for any month throughout the grant period and will be able to carry over information from one application to the next, as needed.

The Dancers’ Fund Financial Assistance

The Dancers’ Fund provides short-term financial assistance to Chicago dance professionals diagnosed with a critical health need. Those who are eligible include company and freelance dancers, choreographers, musical theater dancers, dance instructors, rehearsal musicians, dance administrators and producers, and technical personnel. The award amount of up to $4,000 may be used for doctor and hospital visits, surgery, medical testing, therapy, rehabilitation, and medication, as well as home healthcare, housing, utilities, and insurance.

Foundation for Contemporary Arts

The Foundation will disburse one-time $1,500 grants to artists who have had performances or exhibitions canceled or postponed because of the pandemic. Applicants must be individual artists, or an individual representing an artist collective, ensemble, or group. Curators, producers, workshop organizers, organizations, or arts presenters are not eligible to apply.

Freelancers Relief Fund

Operated by Working Today, a nonprofit subsidiary of Freelancers Union, the fund provides assistance of up to $1,000 per household to qualifying freelancers to cover lost income and essential expenses. Applicants will be asked to submit a detailed funding request outlining their needs. Funding amounts will be determined by magnitude of income loss as a result of COVID-19.

The Frederick Artist Relief Fund

The Fund will award grants of $250–$500 to individual artists who live in Frederick County, Maryland, and whose creative practices and incomes are being adversely impacted by the coronavirus. This fund is for individual artists only, not organizations or nonprofits.

Greater Columbus Arts Council COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants

The program is designed to assist artists of all disciplines living in Franklin County, Ohio, with the financial impacts of COVID-19 including recouping financial loss due to cancelled events such as performances, paid speaking engagements, readings, exhibitions, and festival/fairs and offsetting loss of income for teaching artists who are not able to teach during this time due to cancelled lessons/classes and school closures. Artists are eligible to request up to $1,000, with priority being given to those with the direst needs of shelter, food, and other essentials. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and awarded weekly until funds are exhausted.

Kinkade Family Foundation Emergency Grant for Curators

The program will provide one-time grants of up to $5,000 to curators for unexpected emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Priority is being given to curators who focus on contemporary art and who have secured venues for projects that are scheduled to open or were supposed to open no later than December 2020.

Max’s Kansas City Project

The New York–based organization will provide emergency funding and resources to professionals in the creative arts who have professionally or personally demonstrated a financial need for medical aid, legal aid, or housing. Funding is determined according to the individual’s need and is disbursed in the form of a grant not to exceed $1000.

Mayer Foundation Economic Relief Grants



The foundation makes economic relief grants to individuals and private foundations in New York who are distressed or suffering as a result of poverty, low income, or lack of financial resources. The grant sizes vary but generally amount to about $2,000. The funds can be used for health care and medical needs.

Musicians Foundation

Must be a musician of any genre who has worked in the United States for a period of at least five years to apply. Grants typically range between $500 and $3,000.

National Endowment for the Arts

The $75 million in funding made available to the agency through the federal CARES Act is now available. One-time grants of $50,000 will be awarded to eligible nonprofit organizations including arts organizations, local arts agencies, statewide assemblies of local arts agencies, arts service organizations, units of state or local government, federally recognized tribal communities or tribes. Organizations may request $100,000 or $250,000 for subgranting programs. All applicants must be previous NEA award recipients from the past four years (fiscal years 2017–2020).

NC Artist Relief Fund

Sending grants of up to $200 to artists in Wake County, North Carolina, as well as other areas of the state that do not have a dedicated fund already set up (see a full list here).

NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund

The fund is providing grants and no-interest loans to small and mid-size New York City nonprofit organizations working in the human services, with particular interest in those supporting essential healthcare, food delivery, homeless services, workforce development, educational support, and early childhood education, and arts and culture. Loans will range from $100,000 to $3 million and can be used for a variety of purposes.

Oolite Arts Relief Fund

Will offer up to $500 to cover lost income due to the novel Coronavirus. Open to visual artists who live in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

PEN American Writers’ Emergency Fund

The organization will distribute grants of $500 to $1,000. Applicants must be based in the United States, be a professional writer, and be able to demonstrate that this one-time grant will be meaningful in helping them to address an emergency situation.

Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund

Created for performing arts workers who are facing a loss of income due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Theatre Bay Area. Open to individuals working in all aspects of the performing arts including actors, administrators, box office/event staff, carpenters, dancers, designers, directors, dramaturgs, musicians, playwrights, production staff, singers, teaching artists, and technicians.

Philadelphia Performing Artists’ Emergency Fund

The fund was created to assist performing artists in Philadelphia whose income has been impacted by show cancellations, slowing ticket sales, or low turnout during this pandemic. Financial aid of up to $250 per person can be requested by any cabaret, drag, burlesque, theater, or performance artists facing a financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

The Photographer Fund

Self-employed photographers who are facing financial hardships are invited to apply. The fund offers assistance of up to $500 per person.

Pillars Rapid Response Fund

The fund supports the personal expenses of Muslim artists and activists whose livelihoods are being negatively impacted by the coronavirus and is making $500 grants to individuals through a short application process.

Pittsburgh Arts Council Emergency Fund for Artists

Artists whose creative practices and incomes are being adversely impacted by coronavirus or other emergencies, may apply for up to $500 in assistance.

Portland Area Artist Emergency Relief Fund

Established by Portland’s creative laureate, Subashini Ganesan, and Oregon's poet laureate, Kim Stafford, this fund is for freelance and independent artists residing in the Portland tri-county area—Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington—who are facing guaranteed lost income from March 18 to June 10.

Rauschenberg Emergency Grants

Beginning in May 2020, the program will provide visual and media artists and choreographers with one-time grants of up to $5,000 for medical emergencies. The grants are available to visual and media artists and choreographers who are US citizens or permanent residents in the United States, District of Columbia, or US territories.

San Francisco Arts and Artists Relief Fund

Will initially provide $1.5 million to mitigate COVID-19 related financial losses suffered by artists and small to mid-size arts and culture organizations and will prioritize those serving financially vulnerable communities.

San Francisco Foundation Emergency Response Fund for Nonprofits

The fund is providing one-time grants between $5,000 and $25,000 to nonprofits addressing racial bias, worker protection, homelessness and housing security, and food security.

South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund

The fund will distribute project grants of at least $1,000 (up to $2,000 depending on financial need and availability of funds) to assist United States–based arts workers of South Asian descent (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka) in performing arts, film, visual arts, and/or literature.

Springboard for the Arts Personal Emergency Relief Fund

The fund is a resource for Minnesota-based artists. Cultural Producers can request up to $500 to compensate for cancelled work that was scheduled and lost.

Spokane Artists and Creatives Fund

The fund is for individual artists who live in Spokane, Washington and is capping disbursements at $500 at this time.

UNTITLED, ART Emergency Fund

Freelance, hourly, and wage-working artists who have graduated from a Bay Area institution or have lived in the Bay Area for two years as a working artist are eligible for grants of $250.

Wherewithal Recovery Grants

Funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Wherewithal Grants are a funding source for visual artists inside the DC-area Beltway. The program is offering $1,000 recovery grants, which are available to professional visual artists, and research grants ranging from $2,500 to $5,000, which provide project-based support for research, presentation, or critical reflection.

UNITED STATES: MUSEUM AND GALLERY UPDATES

NORTHEAST

Albright-Knox Northland, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

American Folk Art Museum, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York: Closed indefinitely, will receive visitors by appointment only.

Artists Space, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Baltimore Museum of Art, Maryland: Closed through the end of April.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, Maine: Closed until further notice, beginning March 16.

Brooklyn Museum, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Casey Kaplan, New York: Closed until further notice, will receive visitors by appointment only.

Center for Italian Modern Art, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Ceysson & Bénétière, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Chart, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

The Clark, Williamstown, Massachusetts: Closed through May 4.

Colby College Museum of Art, Waterville, Maine: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Currier Museum of Art, Manchester, New Hampshire: Closed beginning March 16, will re-evaluate in early May.

David Zwirner, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Dia Art Foundation, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

The Drawing Center, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Edward Hopper House, Nyack, New York: Closed March 14–April 15.

El Museo del Barrio, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

The Fabric Workshop and Museum, Philadelphia: Closed until further notice, beginning March 16.

Farnsworth Art Museum, Rockland, Maine: Closed through April 30.

The Frick Collection, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

Gagosian, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Grey Art Gallery at New York University: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Hales Gallery, New York: Open by appointment only, beginning March 16.

Harvard Art Museums, Cambridge, Massachusetts: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Hauser & Wirth, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13. The gallery’s Hong Kong location will receive visitors by appointment only.

The High Line, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 16.

Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Institute for the Study of the Ancient World, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

International Center of Photography, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13; the ICP’s school will close on March 15 and its classes will be moved online as of March 16.

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston: Closed for a minimum of fourteen days, beginning March 13.

Japan Society, New York: Closed March 13–May 31.

Jewish Museum, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Judd Foundation, New York: Closed for a minimum of four weeks, beginning March 13.

Kasmin, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Katonah Museum of Art, Katonah, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Kaufmann Repetto, New York: Open by appointment until further notice.

The Kitchen, New York: All 2020 winter and spring events have been canceled.

Lehmann Maupin, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Lesley Heller Gallery, New York: Open by appointment only, beginning Sunday, March 15.

Leslie Lohman Museum of Art, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

MacDowell Colony, Peterborough, New Hampshire: On March 13, the residency program announced that current artists-in-residence will be assisted with early departures and no new fellows would arrive until the “danger of virus transmission is contained.”

Magazzino Italian Art, Cold Spring, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

Mana Contemporary, Jersey City: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, North Adams: Closed through May 1.

MassArt Art Museum, Boston: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York: Open by appointment only, beginning Sunday, March 15.

Michael Werner Gallery, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

MIT List Visual Arts Center, Cambridge, Massachusetts: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Morgan Library and Museum, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Museum of Arts and Design, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Museum of the City of New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston: Closed for a minimum of thirty days, beginning March 13.

Museum of the Moving Image, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Museum of Modern Art, MoMA PS1, and MoMA Design Stores, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Nassau County Museum of Art, New York: Closed until further notice.

Neue Galerie, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

New Museum, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

New York Historical Society Museum and Library: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Noguchi Museum, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

Norman Rockwell Museum, Stockbridge, Massachusetts: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Pace Gallery, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13. Will receive visitors by appointment only.

Paula Cooper Gallery, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery at Stony Brook University, New York: Closed until further notice.

Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, Massachusetts: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Perrotin, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13. Will receive visitors by appointment only.

Peter Blum Gallery, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Philadelphia Museum of Art: Closed March 13–June 30.

Pioneer Works, New York: Closed March 14–March 31.

Portland Museum of Art, Maine: Closed through April 13.

Poster House, New York: Closed until further notice.

Queens Museum, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Rhode Island School of Design Museum: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, Waltham, Massachusetts: Closed until further notice, beginning March 16.

Rubin Museum of Art, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

SculptureCenter, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

signs and symbols, New York: Open by appointment only, beginning Sunday, March 15.

The Shed, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Studio Museum in Harlem, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Swiss Institute, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Van Doren Waxter, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Wallach Art Gallery at Columbia University: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Whitney Museum of American Art, New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

The Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, Connecticut: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

Yale University Art Gallery, New Haven, Connecticut: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

MIDWEST

Akron Art Museum, Ohio: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Art Institute of Chicago: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14. Events canceled though May 10.

Chicago Architecture Center: Closed March 14–April 30.

Children’s Museum of Cleveland: Closed until further notice as of April 3.

Cincinnati Art Museum: Closed until further notice as of April 3.

Cleveland Museum of Art: Closed until further notice as of April 3.

Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati: Closed March 13–April 3.

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, Missouri: Closed until further notice, beginning March 16.

Detroit Institute of Arts: Closed March 13–April 13.

DuSable Museum of African American History, Chicago: Closed until April 27.

Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Intuit: The Center For Intuitive And Outsider Art, Chicago: Closed March 15–April 30.

Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha: Closed from March 16 through the end of April.

Mana Contemporary, Chicago: Closed until further notice, as of April 3.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago: Closed until further notice, as of April 3.

Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland: Closed until further notice, as of April 3.

Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago: Closed until further notice, as of April 3.

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Missouri: Closed until further notice, as of April 3.

Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University, Bloomington: Closed until further notice.

Smart Museum, Chicago: Closed March 15–April 7.

Taft Museum of Art, Cincinnati: Closed until further notice, as of April 3.

The Arts Club of Chicago: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

The Renaissance Society, Chicago: Closed until further notice, beginning March 15.

Toledo Museum of Art, Ohio: Closed March 15–April 30.

Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, Grand Rapids, Michigan: Closed until further notice, as of April 3.

The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Wexner Art Center at Ohio State University: Closed March 13–April 30.

SOUTH



Arkansas Arts Center, Riverdale: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Ballroom Marfa, Texas: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

The Bass Museum of Art, Miami Beach: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Birmingham Museum of Art, Alabama: Closed until further notice.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, beginning March 15.

Chinati, Marfa, Texas: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk, Virginia: Closed March 14–June 1.

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston: Closed until further notice, beginning March 16.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas: Closed from March 16 until at least April 17.

Dallas Contemporary, Texas: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Dallas Museum of Art, Texas: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Denver Art Museum: Closed from March 14 until at least mid-May. June reopening of the Martin Building and the new Sie Welcome Center has also been postponed.

Frist Art Museum, Nashville: Closed until further notice as of March 22.

The Gallery at University of Texas at Arlington: Closed until further notice.

Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia: Closed until further notice, beginning March 17.

Greater Reston Arts Center, Virginia: Closed from March 13 through May.

High Museum, Atlanta: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Judd Foundation, Marfa, Texas: Closed for a minimum of four weeks, beginning March 13.

Knoxville Museum of Art, Tennessee: Closed until further notice, beginning March 16.

Mana Contemporary, Miami: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami: Closed until further notice.

Museum of Contemporary Art, Virginia, Virginia Beach: Closed until further notice.

National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, DC: Closed March 14–May 3.

New Orleans Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, beginning March 16.

Oolite Arts, Miami Beach: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Pérez Art Museum Miami: Closed until further notice, beginning March 16.

Philbrook Museum of Art and Gardens, Tulsa: Closed until further notice, beginning March 16.

The Phillips Collection, Washington DC: Closed until further notice as of March 24.

Ruby City, San Antonio: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Salvador Dalí Museum, Saint Petersburg, Florida: Closed until further notice.

Smithsonian Institution, Washington, DC, and New York: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Speed Art Museum, Louisville: Closed until further notice.

Telfair Museums, Savannah, Georgia: Closed until further notice.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond: Closed March 14–April 23.

The Wolfsonian at Florida International University, Miami Beach: Closed unitl further notice.

WEST

Annenberg Space for Photography, Los Angeles: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

Asian Art Museum, San Francisco: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Bowers Museum, Santa Ana, California: Closed until further notice, beginning March 17.

The Broad, Los Angeles: Temporarily closed since March 13.

Burke Museum at the University of Washington, Seattle: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts and the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, San Francisco: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

The Contemporary Jewish Museum, San Francisco: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Frye Art Museum, Seattle: Closed March 12–April 15. Public programming suspended through April 30.

The Getty Center and Villa, Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Hammer Museum, Los Angeles: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Hauser & Wirth, Los Angeles: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13. The gallery will receive visitors by appointment only.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, Greater Los Angeles: Indoor spaces closed until further notice, beginning March 14. Botanical gardens closed to the public March 18–April 19.

Los Angeles County Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

MoPOP, Seattle: Closed until further notice, beginning March 12.

Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena, California: Closed until further notice, beginning March 15.

Orange County Museum of Art, Santa Ana, California: Closed until April 28.

Oakland Museum of California: Closed March 13–May 5.

Palm Springs Art Museum, California: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, California: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

Portland Art Museum and Northwest Film Center, Portland, Oregon: Temporarily closed since March 14.

Roberts Projects, Los Angeles: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

San Diego Museum of Art, California: Closed until further notice, beginning March 14.

Seattle Art Museum and Asian Art Museum: Closed until further notice, beginning March 13.

SFMoMA, San Francisco: Temporarily closed since March 28.

Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles: Closed March 14–May 3.

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, California: Closed through June 13.

USC Pacific Asia Museum, Pasadena, California: Closed March 16–April 15.

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Salt Lake City: Closed March 13 through April.

Combating the Coronavirus at Home:

The CDC advises household members to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak in their communities. Among the steps that should be taken are creating a list of nearby aid organizations, making an emergency contact list, inquiring about workplace action plans, preparing for temporary closures of schools or childcare facilities, and educating one’s family on preventative measures.

As of now, the CDC states that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus, which is spread mainly from person to person, and recommends social distancing. It also urges people to disinfect their homes and to wash their hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; before eating; and after visiting a public space. If soap and water are not readily available, hand sanitizer with 60 percent or more alcohol can be used as a substitute. If you are sick, stay home and do not go out unless it is to seek medical care. Since face masks are currently in short supply, the CDC says that only caregivers and people who are already ill need masks.

To learn more about what preventive measures you can take, you can visit the CDC’s website here.

