Art X Lagos Postponed in Solidarity with Those Protesting Police Brutality in Nigeria

Leading West African art fair Art X Lagos, scheduled to run from November 5 through November 16, has been indefinitely postponed in solidarity with those fighting police brutality in Nigeria, Artnet News reports.

“We are vehemently against police brutality and fully support those who are against a system that denies essential civil liberties, freedom, and opportunity to its people,” said fair founder Tokini Peterside in a statement. Continuing peaceful protests, under the rubric #EndSARS, broke out against Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad on October 8 in response to the unit’s abuse of power, which is alleged to encompass incidents of unjust arrest, extortion, and torture. On October 20, Amnesty International reports, the Nigerian military shot and killed a dozen peaceful protesters without warning; hundreds more protesters, many of them young people, were injured. As of October 21, at least 56 people had been killed in the protests.

Art X Lagos on October 16 put out a call on Instagram urging photographers and filmmakers documenting the protests to apply to the fair for assistance; within two days, organizers received roughly one thousand submissions, some of which will be shown at the forthcoming fair. “We will continue to work to amplify these important artists’ voices in the coming weeks, and champion the art and creativity that can contribute tangibly to the movement for a New Nigeria,” said Peterside, who in addition to founding the fair in 2016 is also CEO of its parent company, Art X Collective. She went on to note that she anticipates a time when Nigerian artists are able to collectively “contemplate society’s shared demands and expectations for tomorrow, and to meditate on new ideas for how our global community might move forward as one.”

ALL IMAGES