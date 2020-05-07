Artadia Announces 2020 New York Awardees

Multidisciplinary artists Alexandra Bell, who investigates the relationship between media consumption and perception, and Joiri Minaya, whose work grapples with constructions of identity and multicultural spaces and hierarchies, are the winners of this year’s New York Artadia awards. They will receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds. Because of Covid-19, the jury for the fifth annual awards conducted virtual studio visits with the shortlisted artists. The other finalists were American Artist, Tommy Kha, and Tammy Nguyen.

“During such deeply challenging times, we believe it’s paramount to continue our support of artists—which has always been directed towards promoting and sustaining an infrastructure through which artists can thrive,” said Artadia’s executive director Carolyn Ramo. “We know artists are especially threatened during this time, and so we are committed to remaining proactive in this work, regardless the circumstances.”

On receiving the accolade, Bell said, “I’m excited to join Artadia’s network of notable awardee artists and am grateful for the recognition. The award is an incredible vote of confidence in my work; the support will allow me to continue to develop my practice.” Minaya said, “I really admire the work of the other four Artadia finalists, so it was truly an honor to have shared that platform with them. Having been selected as an awardee is thrilling, not only for the recognition and support, but for the impact it will have in my practice.”

Alexandra Bell, A Teenager With Promise (Annotated), 2018. Courtesy of Artadia.

ALL IMAGES