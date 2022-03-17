Artadia Reveals 2022 Los Angeles Awardees

Artadia today announced the recipients of its 2022 Los Angeles Artadia Awards. They are Esteban Ramón Pérez, Miller Robinson, and dana washington-queen. Ramón Pérez, a Los Angeles–based multidisciplinary artist who investigates subjectivity, spirituality, and social issues through work informed by his Chicano heritage and by his experience as an upholsterer, was chosen as the recipient of the $10,000 Angeles Art Fund Artadia Award. Robinson, a two-spirit transdisciplinary artist of Karuk, Yurok, and mixed-European descent living and working on unceded Tongva Territory and known for their multivalent practice incorporating poetry, tattooing, and garment making, will receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds supported by Capital Group. The California-based washington-queen, whose work across photography, film, and video explores Blackness, knowledge production, and systems of power, was selected as the Marciano Art Foundation Artadia Awardee and will receive $25,000 in unrestricted funds.

Applications for the award were open to any visual artist, emerging or established, living in Los Angeles County and based in that area for at least two years. The winners were chosen via a two-tiered jury process culminating in visits (necessarily virtual, thanks to the pandemic) to the studios of the shortlisted artists by jurors Jennifer King, a curator at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Christina Yang, chief curator at Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive.

“We wished we could have recognized all the artists in this round with awards,” said Yang in a statement. “I send my greatest sentiments for each in their continued pursuit of visionary art and community activism.”

“All three awardees—Esteban Ramón Pérez, Miller Robinson, and dana washington-queen—are making work that is timely and compelling,” commented Miller, noting that her conversations with the six finalists and Yang “were especially rewarding at a time when the opportunity to learn from others feels more important than ever.”

