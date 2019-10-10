ArtCenter College of Design Honors Doug Aitken, Sterling Ruby, and Others with Alumni Awards

Doug Aitken, Sterling Ruby, Gloria Kondrup, and Ini Archibong will be honored at the thirteenth alumni awards dinner at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, on November 16. The school’s lifetime achievement award will be presented to Aitken (BFA ’91); the distinguished midcareer award to Ruby (MFA ’15); the outstanding service award to Kondrup (MFA ’93); and the young innovator award to Archibong (BS ’12).

“Doug, Sterling, Gloria and Ini are, collectively, a vivid representation of the extraordinary breadth and depth of art and design created by our alumni,” said college president Lorne M. Buchman. “They are all significant figures in shaping culture, and they inspire future generations of ArtCenter students to influence change.” Past awardees have included Syd Mead; Shiro Nakamura; Drew Struzan; Kenji Ekuan; Wendy MacNaughton; Mikio Osaki; and Stephanie Sigg.

