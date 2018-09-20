Arthur Mitchell (1934–2018)

Arthur Mitchell, charismatic trailblazer of modern dance and founder of the Dance Theater of Harlem, died yesterday from complications related to heart failure in New York City, where he lived. He was eighty four.

Mitchell was born in Harlem in 1934 and studied jazz, tap, and modern dance at the High School of the Performing Arts. When Lincoln Kirstein, a cofounder of City Ballet, saw his graduation performance, he decided to fund his scholarship to the City Ballet–affiliate School of American Ballet, where he started learning ballet in 1952 at the late age of eighteen. Three years later, he received an offer for a permanent position at City Ballet from its other cofounder, George Balanchine, becoming the company’s first African American dancer at a time when enforced segregation was still very much in full swing.

Balanchine often paired Mitchell with white female partners, to no small amounts of shock for patrons and fellow dancers. “Can you imagine the audacity to take an African American and Diana Adams, the essence and purity of Caucasian dance, and to put them together on the stage?” Mitchell once said about performing in Balanchine’s 1957 masterpiece Agon. “Everybody was against him. He knew what he was going against, and he said, ‘You know my dear, this has got to be perfect.’”

Mitchell broke the color barrier again when he became the City Ballet’s first African American principal dancer in 1962. After sixteen years, he left to found the Dance Theater of Harlem, spurred by the 1969 killing of Martin Luther King Jr. He wanted to disprove the “fallacy that blacks couldn’t do classical ballet, because they had big butts and they had flat feet, and . . . all like that,” and offer training and support for black dance students. At the 1993 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, where Mitchell was honored, one of his former prima ballerinas, Virginia Johnson—who would go onto become his replacement as the Dance Theater of Harlem’s director in 2009—encapsulated Mitchell’s impact on the field. “We’d all been turned down, told that there was no place for us,” Johnson said. “He gave us our dream, a chance to be measured by our movement and grace, and not by the color of our skin.” He would also receive the MacArthur “genius” grant in 1994 and a National Medal of the Arts in 1995.

In an interview he gave earlier this year to the New York Times, Mitchell was asked what he felt was his greatest accomplishment. “That I bucked society and an art form that was three, four hundred years old and brought black people into it,” he answered.

