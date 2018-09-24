Artist Attacks Marina Abramović Following Exhibition Opening in Florence

As performance artist Marina Abramović was leaving an event at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence on Sunday, September 23, she was attacked by a man wielding a framed painting, Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper reports. The artist was shaken, but unharmed. The perpetrator, a fifty-one-year-old Czech artist who has been living in the Italian city, was detained by police following the incident but was released after Abramović decided not to press charges.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Abramović said that she was assaulted following a book signing for her recently published Marina Abramović: Intervews 1976–2018. As she exited the Palazzo Strozzi she said “among the crowd there was a man who was carrying a distorted painting of my face. He approached me looking into my eyes and I smiled at him thinking that it was a gift for me. In a fraction of a second I saw his expression change and become violent, and he came towards me very quickly and forcefully. The dangers always come very quickly, like death itself.”

Apparently, this is not the first time that culprit has committed such an act. Shortly after the attack, Florence’s mayor Dario Nardella tweeted that the man was “not new to this type of gesture.” The director of the Palazzo Strozzi also posted a picture of him and Abramović on Instagram following the incident claiming that “everything is fine” and expressed “sorrow for the aggression suffered by the artist.”

Abramović said that in the past she would have been angry about the man’s actions but “today I feel compassion.” A major exhibition dedicated to the artist, “Marina Abramović. The Cleaner,” staged by the Palazzo Strozzi will run from September 21 to January 20, 2019.

