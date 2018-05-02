Artist Charlotte Amelia Poe Wins Inaugural Spectrum Art Prize

Charlotte Amelia Poe, a self-taught artist from Suffolk, England, is the inaugural recipient of the Spectrum Art Prize, an award given to artists on the autism spectrum. Poe will receive more than $13,500, in addition to professional mentoring, curatorial, and public relations support. She received the prize for her film How to Be Autistic. The judges for this year’s competition were artists Mark Wallinger, Richard Billingham, and Charming Baker; critic Sacha Craddock; Mary Simpson, the CEO of Spectrum, a charity for autism services; and guest judge Simon Baron Cohen, a professor of developmental psychopathology at the University of Cambridge and fellow at Trinity College in Cambridge, England. Cohen is also the director of the Autism Research Centre in Cambridge.

“The film How to be Autistic by Charlotte Amelia Poe is a calm and forceful description of personal experience,” said Craddock and Simpson in a statement. “Using a sophisticated knowledge of the structure of film, Poe gives a strikingly eloquent account of lived hell and ultimate triumph. The artist’s ability to tell and explain [and] the particular quality of projected openness makes an experience that is both generous and able to provide hope. The use of film as confessional is not new, but the power with which Poe speaks, her ability to be both inside the condition of autism and outside in order to give advice, makes this a unique artistic achievement.”