Artist Decries Censorship after ARCOmadrid Removes His Portraits of Political Prisoners

The opening of ARCOmadrid on Wednesday, February 21, was marred by controversy after organizers of the contemporary art fair were accused of censorship. The fair removed a series of twenty-four portraits of various people who are serving time in Spanish prisons—namely, Catalonians who took part in the northeast region’s bid for independence, and were subsequently charged with sedition. While it is unclear who gave the order for the work to be taken down, artist Santiago Sierra said the decision to censor his piece “seriously damages the image of this international arts fair and of the Spanish state itself.”

According to Raphael Minder of the New York Times, the fair attempted to justify the removal of the work, saying that it would have undermined the “visibility” of the other artworks on display. ARCO said it had a responsibility to avoid “discourses that deviate attention away from the whole of the fair.” The fair’s director has since denied giving the order to remove the piece. The backlash from the gesture also caught the attention of several politicians who are currently debating whether the piece should be reinstalled.

“Acts like this one give sense and reason to a work like this one, which precisely denounced the climate of persecution that cultural workers have been suffering in recent times,” Sierra said in a statement. Titled “_Contemporary Spanish Political Prisoners_,” 2018, the piece was created in response to the country’s crackdown on free expression. In the last couple of years, the arrests of several artists, including puppeteers who were jailed for having a controversial sign during a Carnival performance in 2016, and a rapper who was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for insulting the monarchy, have sparked numerous protests against the persecution of artists.