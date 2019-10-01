Artist Files Lawsuit Against Anonymous Instagram Account over #MeToo Posts

The Indian artist Subodh Gupta is suing Instagram over the anonymous account @herdsceneand, which has accused several prominent members of India’s arts community of sexual harassment and misconduct since it was started in 2018, nearly a year after the hashtag #MeToo gained traction in the United States. The account claims it is “cutting through BS in the Indian Art world, one predator and power play, at a time.” Its bio states that its posts are from “personal experiences.” “We choose anonymity,” it reads.

The allegations made through the account, which has nearly five thousand followers, have led to coverage by international media platforms. Gupta, who is named in two posts, filed a defamation lawsuit in a Delhi high court on September 18 and is seeking roughly $70,000 in damages. According to firstpost.com, Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw of the Delhi high court where Gupta presented his case has issued an ex-parte ad interim injunction stipulating that multiple social-media platforms—including Instagram and Facebook (which owns Instagram)—must take down all #MeToo posts related to Gupta until the date of the next hearing.

Gupta’s lawyers have also asked for the name of the individual behind the anonymous Instagram account to be shared with the court in a sealed envelope and are demanding that Google block a number of URLs that link to content related to the allegations made against Gupta, including articles published by firstpost.com, Business Standard, the Economic Times, National Herald India, artnet.com, and artforum.com. News18 reports that Facebook’s legal team told the judge that they plan to comply with the court’s order.

While some have criticized the use of anonymous posts on the account, which complicates the corroboration of the allegations, others have argued that anonymity is significant in encouraging survivors of sexual harassment to come forward. Gupta has consistently denied all the accusations against him, calling them “false and fabricated.” After he was named on @herdsceneand, he stepped down as guest curator of the 2018 Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa.

