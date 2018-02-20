Artist in Singapore Given Six-Month Jail Term for Stalking Woman

Artist Chun Kai Qun was recently ordered to spend six months in jail for stalking and harassing a woman, reports Julee WJ Chung of Art Asia Pacific. Chun pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place in 2016 between November 3 and December 2. He also harassed the woman throughout most of last year.

Chun met the woman in 2015. They became friends. Chun, however, wanted more out of the relationship, despite being turned down by her numerous times. He then began following her as many as four times a month, from her workplace to her home. He would also send her sexually explicit emails up to seventeen times a day. “I think proximity hurts and it’s fun and damn psycho to keep writing. A little weird erotic in a way” said Chun in one of his messages. “I see your soul. I don’t see anything else. I am attracted to it like a science experiment reaction.” He also created twelve different email accounts to evade the woman’s spam blocker, and contaced the woman’s colleagues at work, trying to tarnish her reputation.

The woman filed a magistrate’s complaint in July 2016. In October of that year, Chun agreed to cease all contact. But the following month, he started up once more, sending her a barrage of emails. The woman sent police all the messages she received from him.

Chun’s lawyer, Sunil Sudheesan, originally tried to get him a three-month sentence, claiming that his client was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, and that the emails were a “misguided attempt at managing [his] tensions.” The prosecution, however, wasn’t buying it. Chun’s sentence has been deferred to March 12.