Artist Paul Ramírez Jonas Joins Joan Mitchell Foundation Board

The Joan Mitchell Foundation has added artist and educator Paul Ramírez Jonas to its board of directors. “As an artist dedicated to social practice and to promoting the importance of creativity in our lives, Paul brings an important vantage and a shared commitment to equity and generosity—both core to the foundation’s work and vision,” said Christa Blatchford, the foundation’s CEO.

Over the course of his career, Ramírez Jonas has created works ranging from monumental sculptures, performances, videos, and drawings to large-scale public installations—such as his Creative Time project, Key to the City, 2010, which involved 20,000 participants exchanging keys in small ceremonies that played with ideas of trust, access, and belonging. The artist is represented by Galeria Nara Roesler and has had solo exhibitions at the Museo Jumex, Mexico City (2018); the New Museum, New York (2017); and the Contemporary Art Museum Houston (2017).He is represented by Galeria Nara Roesler in São Paulo and New York City. He also serves as an associate professor at Hunter College in New York.

Commenting on his new role, Ramírez Jonas said: “The Joan Mitchell Foundation is an essential model for our cultural ecosystem: a foundation created by an artist for artists and one that is committed to diversity and equity in both its internal operations and public work. At a time when artists find themselves navigating a shrinking public sector, an unregulated market, and often narrowly-focused philanthropic initiatives, the foundation offers an alternative approach that centers and offers support for the real-life needs of artists. I feel honored to be able to serve in such a unique institution.”

<div>Members of the board of directors serve three-year terms, with a maximum of two consecutive terms. The current board members include Ronald Bechet, president; Jean Shin, vice president; Juan Sánchez, secretary; Sandy S. Lee, treasurer; Theodore S. Berger; Kemi Ilesanmi; Miranda Lash; Michele Tortorelli; and Linda Usdin.</div>

