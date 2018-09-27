Artist Projects Anti-Kavanaugh Messages on the Supreme Court Nominee’s DC Courthouse

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit where President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh works was illuminated Tuesday night by a series of light projections that read: “Brett Kavanaugh Is a Sexual Predator,” “Brett Kavanaugh Lied Every Time He Testified,” “Brett Kavanaugh Must Withdraw,” and “#BelieveSurvivors.”

The protest art was the handiwork of artist and activist Robin Bell who made headlines last year for creating anti-Trump light projections that appeared on the façade of the president’s DC hotel as well as earlier this month for projecting #StandwithPuertoRico on the building. According to the Washington Post, Bell teamed up with the women’s advocacy group UltraViolet to stand in solidarity with the, at the time, two women who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. The nominee has called the claims fabrications and will testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee today.

“It is essential that we #StopKavanaugh and make him withdraw,” Bell wrote on Twitter. Since the action took place, the New York Times reports that a third woman has come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct. While Trump has aggressively defended the nominee and a group of more than sixty former classmates from Georgetown Prep have written a letter in support of Kavanaugh, the backlash against the candidate is growing—on Monday 128 people were arrested during a demonstration protesting the nomination that took place on Capitol Hill on Monday.

The light projections had originally been meant for the Supreme Court building, but after the artist and UltraViolet’s plans were leaked they had to move the action. Despite the last minute change, for Bell the protest was a success. “It was good to be able to help amplify other people’s voices on this one,” Bell told artnet in an interview. “We made a statement that we believe survivors, that this is who this person is, and that we’re going to go to where he works and project it on the building. It’s somewhat cathartic.”

UltraViolet describes itself as “a powerful and rapidly growing community of people mobilized to fight sexism and create a more inclusive world that accurately represents all women, from politics and government to media and pop culture.” Other issues that the group champions include reproductive rights, healthcare, economic security, violence, and racial justice.

