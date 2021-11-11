Artistic Directors Announced for 2022 Singapore Biennale

The Singapore Art Museum (SAM) on November 9 revealed the four artistic directors who will lead the seventh iteration of the Singapore Biennale. South Korean curator Binna Choi, director of Utrecht’s Casco Art Institute; Indian writer and curator Nida Ghouse, of Berlin; Kuwait-born artist and curator Ala Younis, of Amman, Jordan; and Singapore native June Yap, SAM’s director of curatorial, collections, and programs, will head the event, which is to run from October 18, 2022, through March 19, 2023.

No theme has yet been announced for the Biennale, but the four co–artistic directors released a joint statement in which they noted, “While the region of Southeast Asia remains the Singapore Biennale’s immediate context, this edition will journey through unfamiliar terrains and beyond geography itself. In an attempt to apprehend and grapple with questions pressing for humanity, the Biennale will conceive ways in which to relate to a public without relying on spectacle. Turning away from the conventional preoccupation with the visual, it will dwell instead on interiority, gather around other senses and sensibilities. Artists, curators, researchers and publics will be invited to imagine the possibilities of a biennale, of art and life, and of being.”

“We are delighted to introduce our co–artistic directors for this upcoming edition to our audiences,” said SAM director Eugene Tan. “Their artistic direction has been shaped in part by the impact of the pandemic on the region over the last two years and the question of what it means to be living in our present conditions.”

The Biennale’s organizers have promised collaborations with local, regional, and international artists and collectives with an eye to public engagement. Additionally, related programs and art encounters will take place outside of Singapore.

