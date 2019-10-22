Artists and Curators to Run in Hong Kong’s District Council Elections

Following twenty consecutive weeks of mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, several artists and culture workers have announced they will run as independent candidates in Hong Kong’s 2019 District Council elections, held every four years.

Clara Cheung, artist and cofounder of the nonprofit art gallery and collective C&G Artpartment; Wong Tin Yan, a sculptor, writer, and founder of the community art space Form Society; and Susi Law, a programmer and curator at Wan Chai’s artists village Foo Tak Building and Art and Culture Outreach organization, which offers affordable studio space in the city, are running in the local elections. Their nominations were validated last week; voters are expected to head to polls on November 24.

District council representatives advise the legislative council on the district’s needs, and are responsible for the distribution of public funds to community programs and spaces. Six district councilors are also part of the legislative council’s group that votes on the city’s chief executive.

“Art is an attitude, not just an artwork,” Wong told ArtAsiaPacific. “It’s about how to find more possibilities . . . Running in the elections is a further step for exploring another possibility.”

