Artists Auction Works to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Building

The Studio Museum in Harlem is expected to break ground on its new 82,000-square-foot home this year. Designed by Adjaye Associates in collaboration with Cooper Robertson, the institution is being built at the same location as its current facility on West 125th Street. In order to raise money for construction costs, which are expected to total $175 million, a number of artists have pledged to auction works at Sotheby’s to help fund the project.

Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Mark Bradford, Sam Gilliam, Rashid Johnson, Glenn Ligon, Julie Mehretu, and Lorna Simpson are among the artists to donate works to the auction, which is scheduled to take place in May. New York City will contribute $53.8 million to the new building, which will increase the museum’s spaces for exhibitions and other programming by 115 percent.

“Above all, we have sought to create spaces that celebrate the rich heritage of the institution, its relationship with artists and its role as a pillar of Harlem’s cultural life,” said David Adjaye. “Inspired by the architectural character of the neighborhood and featuring various scales of gallery space that speak to the diverse needs of contemporary artists, the design seeks to ensure that artistic dialogue remain at the heart of the museum.”