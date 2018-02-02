Artists Break Into Mexico City Museum to Protest Its Programming

A group of young artists have been accused of trespassing at the Museo Experimental El Eco in Mexico City on January 7 to protest its exhibition programming, according to Hyperallergic. After scaling the wall of the museum, which is operated by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the artists broke windows, set off smoke bombs, and damaged a bronze artwork by Yolanda Paulsen. The artists, who call themselves Los Hemocionales, felt that the museum had failed to be experimental, and sent an email to local artists afterwards stating that museums should forge bonds with nearby communities.

On January 9, the National Autonomous University announced that it would filing charges against the anonymous artists, who as a group take their name from Mexican painter Mathias Goeritz’s 1960 treatise Los Hartos (“the fed up”). “On the side of the museum, it seems quite violent to start a dialogue by throwing a rock through a window,” El Eco director Paola Santoscoy told Excélsior.

“We’re fed up with discourses that are in no way syntheses of our time and don’t reflect the true concerns of art that ask about our here and now,” the artists wrote in their email. Some members of the local art community assert that Los Hemocionales are popular artists. According to a Facebook post by Mexico City art critic Eduardo Egea, several of the group’s members have even exhibited work at El Eco.