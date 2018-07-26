Artists Demand Removal of Work After London’s Design Museum Hosts Arms Dealer

After hosting a private function for Italian aerospace company Leonardo arranged to concur with the Farnborough International Airshow, London’s Design Museum is facing backlash, with over thirty artists, activists, and museum affiliates issuing an open letter to the directors and trustees of the institution yesterday calling for their work taken down from the current exhibition “Hope to Nope: Graphics and Politics 2008-18,” which addresses graphic design’s impact on politics.

According to the Campaign Against Arms Trade, Leonardo is estimated to be the world’s ninth largest arms company, producing commercial and military aircrafts, missile systems, and satellites. The company is believed to have outfitted “human rights and abusing regimes and dictatorships” in places including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Libya, and Algeria. The Campaign Against Arms has called the Farnborough Airshow “an arms fair.”

The open letter claims it is “deeply hypocritical for the museum to display and celebrate the work of radical anti-corporate artists and activists, while quietly supporting and profiting from one of the most destructive and deadly industries in the world.”

The signers are ordering that their work be removed by August 1, “as our art is now being displayed in your museum without our consent,” and for the museum to develop a “publicly-available ethical funding policy that specifically refuses any funds from industries widely accepted as inappropriate partners for arts organizations, namely arms, tobacco and fossil fuels companies.”

In a statement, the Design Museum called the event a “private event of which there was no endorsement by the museum.” The museum also stated that it “is committed to achieving its charitable objective to advance the education of the public in all forms of design and architecture and is thus a place of debate that, by definition, welcomes a plurality of voices and commercial entities. However, we take the response of Tuesday’s event seriously and we are reviewing our due diligence policy related to commercial and fundraising activities.”

The letter in its entirety, along with the complete list of works to be removed, can be found at the Campaign Against Arms Trade.