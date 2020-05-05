Arts Nonprofits Establish Covid-19 Relief Fund for Los Angeles Artists

The California Community Foundation (CCF), the J. Paul Getty Trust, and a coalition of local artist-endowed foundations—including the Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts and the Shepard and Amanda Fairey Foundation—have launched a new relief fund to help Los Angeles–based visual artists who are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Administered by the Center for Cultural Innovation (CCI), the fund was created with CCF endowment funds and by repurposing the budget for the Fellowship for Visual Artists program, which began in 1988 with a founding gift from the J. Paul Getty Trust. It will provide $655,000 to cultural producers representing the diverse communities that make up Los Angeles County.

“During the current crisis we are becoming ever more aware of the vital role artists play in our society,” Joan Weinstein, director of the Getty Foundation, an arm of the Getty Trust, said in a statement. “They guide us through dark times, they challenge us to think critically, and they stimulate us to imagine new futures. We’re grateful to the artist-endowed foundations who clearly recognize the unprecedented economic challenges our artists are facing and have joined us in this effort to sustain them.”

Applicants will receive one-time grants of $2,000. To apply for the unrestricted funds, or to learn more about eligibility, visit the Center for Cultural Innovation’s website.

