Arts Professionals Launch Petition to Reinstate Beatrix Ruf as Stedelijk Museum Director

More than one-hundred artists, curators, and other arts professionals are calling for the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam to reinstate former director Beatrix Ruf, who stepped down amid controversy over her management of the institution in October of 2017. Among those rallying to her defense are artists Marina Abramovic, Laurie Anderson, Philip Glass, and Richard Serra, and museum directors Bart Rutten, the head of the Centraal Museum in Utrecht, and Jacqueline Grandjean from Amsterdam’s Oude Kerk.

Ruf joined the Stedelijk after Ann Goldstein stepped down from the helm of the museum in 2014, but resigned last year after she was criticized by the Dutch media for her lack of transparency in regards to her handling of donations received by the museum as well as a private advisory business she continued to manage after beginning her directorship. The Netherlands daily NRC Handelsblad also alleged that under her leadership, the exhibitions presented at the museum had ties to galleries that Ruf worked with regularly.

When she announced her decision to resign, Ruf said in a statement that it was due to “speculation in the media” and that she was trying to protect the museum’s reputation. A few weeks later she claimed that the whole situation was a “misunderstanding” and that her activities outside of the Stedelijk were approved by the institution’s board. Several investigations have since been launched to determine if Ruf’s and the board’s actions violated the museum’s mission.

A petition demanding Ruf’s reinstatement had 315 signatures as of Tuesday, February 20. A group of creatives also paid for a full page ad in the Saturday edition of the Amsterdam daily Het Parool, titled, “Call Back Ruf.”