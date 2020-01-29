Asia Society Triennial Releases Artist List for Inaugural Edition

The Asia Society announced today that more than forty artists and collectives from nineteen countries will participate in the inaugural edition of the Asia Society Triennial. Titled “We Do Not Dream Alone,” the event will take place across several venues in New York City—Governors Island, the New York Historical Society, and David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, among others—and will open to the public in June.

Cocurated by Boon Hui Tan, vice president of global artistic programs and director of the Asia Society Museum, and Michelle Yun, the museum’s senior curator of Asian contemporary art, the triennial will feature newly commissioned work by nearly half of the participants including Chinese composer Huang Ruo; the Malaysian fiber and textile artist Anne Samat; and South Korean conceptual artist Kimsooja.

“Asia Society’s purview across the region and the diaspora represents diverse cultures, religions, ethnicities, political ideologies, and identities,” said Yun. “As we considered which artists to include in our first triennial, we initially cast a wide net. Ultimately, we focused our selection on artists whose practices actively and uniquely engage timely, yet universally accessible, issues relating to democracy, identity, gender, and sustainability.”

The full list of participating artists is as follows:

Hamra Abbas

Ghiora Aharoni

Song-Ming Ang

Reza Aramesh

Christine Ay Tjoe

Mina Cheon

Cheuk Wing Nam

Daniel Crooks

Vibha Galhotra

Kyungah Ham

Joyce Ho

Susie Ibarra

Abir Karmakar

Kimsooja

Lao Tongli

Dinh Q. Lê

Li Jianjun

Minouk Lim

Lu Yang

Luxury Logico Collective (Chang Geng Hwa, Chang Keung-Hau, Chen Chih Chien, Lin Kun Ying)

Prabhavathi Meppayil

Mountain River Jump! (Huang He and Huang Shan)

Kevork Mourad

Nasim Nasr

Jordan Nassar

Hetain Patel

Anne Samat

anGie seah

Shahzia Sikander

Arpita Singh

Samita Sinha

Sun Xun

Melati Suryodarmo

teamLab Collective (Toshiyuki Inoko)

Natee Utarit

Jason Wee

Wen Hui

Xu Bing

Xu Zhen®

Ken + Julia Yonetani (Ken Yonetani and Julia Yonetani)

