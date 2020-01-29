News

Nasim Nasr, 33 Beads (Unworried) #2, 2018. Courtesy of the artist.
January 29, 2020 at 2:34pm

Asia Society Triennial Releases Artist List for Inaugural Edition

The Asia Society announced today that more than forty artists and collectives from nineteen countries will participate in the inaugural edition of the Asia Society Triennial. Titled “We Do Not Dream Alone,” the event will take place across several venues in New York City—Governors Island, the New York Historical Society, and David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, among others—and will open to the public in June.

Cocurated by Boon Hui Tan, vice president of global artistic programs and director of the Asia Society Museum, and Michelle Yun, the museum’s senior curator of Asian contemporary art, the triennial will feature newly commissioned work by nearly half of the participants including Chinese composer Huang Ruo; the Malaysian fiber and textile artist Anne Samat; and South Korean conceptual artist Kimsooja.

“Asia Society’s purview across the region and the diaspora represents diverse cultures, religions, ethnicities, political ideologies, and identities,” said Yun. “As we considered which artists to include in our first triennial, we initially cast a wide net. Ultimately, we focused our selection on artists whose practices actively and uniquely engage timely, yet universally accessible, issues relating to democracy, identity, gender, and sustainability.”

The full list of participating artists is as follows:

Hamra Abbas
Ghiora Aharoni 
Song-Ming Ang
Reza Aramesh 
Christine Ay Tjoe 
Mina Cheon 
Cheuk Wing Nam 
Daniel Crooks 
Vibha Galhotra
Kyungah Ham
Joyce Ho
Susie Ibarra 
Abir Karmakar 
Kimsooja 
Lao Tongli
Dinh Q. Lê
Li Jianjun
Minouk Lim
Lu Yang 
Luxury Logico Collective (Chang Geng Hwa, Chang Keung-Hau, Chen Chih Chien, Lin Kun Ying)
Prabhavathi Meppayil 
Mountain River Jump! (Huang He and Huang Shan)
Kevork Mourad 
Nasim Nasr 
Jordan Nassar 
Hetain Patel 
Anne Samat
anGie seah
Shahzia Sikander
Arpita Singh
Samita Sinha
Sun Xun
Melati Suryodarmo 
teamLab Collective (Toshiyuki Inoko)
Natee Utarit
Jason Wee
Wen Hui
Xu Bing
Xu Zhen®
Ken + Julia Yonetani (Ken Yonetani and Julia Yonetani)

 

 

