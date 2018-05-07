Association of Art Museum Curators Announce 2018 Awards for Excellence

The Association of Art Museum Curators and the AAMC Foundation announced the 2018 recipients of its Awards for Excellence, which recognize groundbreaking new scholarship. The awardees were honored during the AAMC Annual Conference at the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal on May 6.

“AAMC is proud to celebrate the work of curators through our annual Awards for Excellence, which creates a unique platform for curators to be acknowledged by their peers,” said Judith Pineiro, executive director of the AAMC and the AAMC Foundation. “The sixteen honorees this year have catalyzed a dialogue through their awarded work by shedding new light on a wide range of curatorial subjects.”

Since its launch in 2004, the AAMC has celebrated the work of over 176 curators. This year’s honorees were selected from a pool of 174 nominees. The recipients are:

Catalogue Awards

Organization with an operating budget under $5 million:

Ondine Chavoya and David Evans Frantz, for “Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.” at the ONE National Gay & Lesbian Archives at the USC Libraries

Organization with an operating budget of $5–$15 million:

Julius Bryant and Susan Weber, for “John Lockwood Kipling: Arts & Crafts in the Punjab and London” at Bard Graduate Center

Organization with an operating budget of $15–$30 million:

Matthew H. Robb, for “Teotihuacan: City of Water, City of Fire” at the de Young Museum, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

Organization with an operating budget over $30 million:

Tie between Ilona Katzew, for “Painted in Mexico, 1700-1790: Pinxit Mexici” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Carmen C. Bambach, for “Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Exhibition Awards

Organization with an operating budget under $5 million:

Leslie Anne Anderson, for “American and Regional Art: Mythmaking & Truth-Telling” at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts

Organization with an operating budget of $5–$15 million:

Kevin D. Dumouchelle, Christine M. Kreamer, and Karen E. Milbourne, for “Visionary: Viewpoints on Africa’s Arts” at the National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution

Organization with an operating budget of $15–$30 million:

Carmen Ramos, for “Down These Mean Streets: Community and Place in Urban Photography” at the Smithsonian American Art Museum

Organization with an operating budget over $30 million:

Diana Magaloni Kerpel and Juan Coronel Rivera, for “Picasso and Rivera: Conversations Across Time” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Article, Essay, or Extended Catalogues

Anne Monahan, for “‘Working My Thought More Perfectly’: Horace Pippin’s The Lady of the Lake” in the Metropolitan Museum Journal

Digital Publication Category

Elizabeth Siegel, for Hugh Edwards at the Art Institute of Chicago, 1959–1970 at the Art Institute of Chicago