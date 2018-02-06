Athletes Chosen to Take Part in Arts Residency for 2018 Winter Olympics

British javelin thrower Roald Bradstock, American biathlete Lanny Barnes, Greek-American distance runner Alexi Pappas, and Swiss fencer Jean-Blaise Evéquoz have been selected as artists-in-residence for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, writes Talya Minsberg of the New York Times.

From 1912 to 1948, the International Olympics Committee, or IOC, held a competition concurrent with the athletic games, where gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded to artists who made work in the categories of literature, music, architecture, painting, and sculpture. Agenda 2020, an initiative started four years ago by the IOC, created an arts residency program to revive this legacy and underline the importance of art within the history of the Olympics (writer Tilman Spengler, French graffiti artist JR, and video artist Gerald Andal were the residency’s inaugural participants). “Art and culture is part of the DNA of the Olympic Movement,” said Francis Gabet, director of the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage.

For the games, Bradstock, Barnes, and Evéquoz will be supervising the creation of sixteen paintings by athletes taking part in the Olympics. Pappas is the only resident who will be competing—she will continue to train throughout her residency. With her fiancée Jeremy Teicher, she codirected and cowrote the movie Trackdown (2016).