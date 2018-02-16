Austin’s Art.Science.Gallery. to Relocate

Art.Science.Gallery. in Austin, Texas, will close its current location in the Canopy studio complex, which is also home to Big Medium and Bale Creek Allen galleries, on February 24, 2018. While the gallery is planning to reopen in a new and more affordable space later this year, it has not revealed any other details about its plans.

According to Glasstire, Art.Science.Gallery. is the latest gallery to shutter due to rising rents on the city’s east side. The space is also having a “rad moving sale” that will run from February 20 to February 24, when the gallery will host the closing reception of its last exhibition. “SOLAR” features the work of thirteen printmakers including Julie Covington, Clarissa Gonzalez, Catherine Prose, and Madelon Umlauf.

Founded by artist and scientist Hayley Gillespie, who has bachelor’s degrees in biology, fine art, and environmental studies from Austin College and a doctoral degree in ecology, evolution, and behavior from the University of Texas, in 2012, Art.Science.Gallery is a crowd-funded arts space that works to engage the public in the natural sciences through visual art. Between 2012 and 2017, the gallery staged forty-five science-inspired exhibitions, showcased the work of more than seven-hundred artists, and held more than two-hundred free public events.