Balkrishna Doshi Awarded 2018 Pritzker Prize

Architect, urban planner, and educator Balkrishna Doshi has been given the 2018 Pritzker Prize, architecture’s highest honor. He is also the first Pritzker Prize laureate from India.

“Over the years, Balkrishna Doshi has always created an architecture that is serious, never flashy or a follower of trends,” said the Pritzker Prize jury in a statement. “With a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute to his country and its people through high quality, authentic architecture, he has created projects for public administrations and utilities, educational, and cultural institutions, and residences for private clients, among others. Doshi is acutely aware of the context in which his buildings are located. His solutions take into account the social, environmental and economic dimensions, and therefore his architecture is totally engaged with sustainability.”

Among Doshi’s many projects are the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology, the Tagore Memorial Hall, the Institute of Indology, and Premabhai Hall, all of which are located in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India. He also designed the Vidhyadhar Nagar Masterplan and Urban Design housing complexes in Jaipur in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan.

“Every object around us, and nature itself—lights, sky, water and storm—everything is in a symphony,” says Doshi. “And this symphony is what architecture is all about. My work is the story of my life, continuously evolving, changing and searching…searching to take away the role of architecture, and look only at life.”