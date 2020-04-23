Baltimore Museum of Art Appoints Johnnetta Betsch Cole As Special Counsel on Strategic Initiatives

Scholar, educator, and arts administrator Johnnetta Betsch Cole has joined the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) as special counsel on strategic initiatives. Cole comes to the institution with decades of experience working in senior roles at a number of universities including Spelman College, where she became the first black woman to serve as the president in 1987. At BMA, Cole will provide guidance to the board, director, and leadership team as they implement the museum’s long-term strategic vision and will work on a pro bono basis for a period of three years.

Cole recently retired from the position of principal consultant at Cook Ross—a firm that supports organizations in establishing and expanding inclusivity initiatives. She is also a former president of the Association of Art Museum Directors and an ex-cochair of the American Alliance of Museum’s Working Group on Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion. Previously, she served for eight years as the director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art. During her tenure, she appointed the first chief diversity officer at a Smithsonian museum; expanded the museum’s outreach to African immigrant communities; opened the first Smithsonian exhibition on the African continent; and launched an initiative to increase the museum’s acquisition and exhibition of works by African women artists.

“We are deeply honored to have Dr. Cole join us in enacting and furthering our vision to make the BMA a truly civic-minded institution,” said museum director Christopher Bedford. “As we look to the future, and in particular in this moment of uncertainty, we know that her knowledge and dedication to inclusivity in scholarship and public life will be invaluable as we shape the role of the museum and its relationship to the cultural and social landscape of Baltimore.”

