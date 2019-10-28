Baltimore Museum of Art Expands Its Contemporary Art Department

The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) announced today that it has created two new staff positions in its contemporary art department. Jessica Bell Brown, who most recently served as a consulting curator at the New York nonprofit the Gracie Mansion Conservancy, and Leila Grothe, who currently works as an associate curator at the Wattis Institute at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco, have been appointed associate curators and will both assume their responsibilities on November 18.

While at the Gracie Mansion Conservancy, Brown helped organize the show “She Persists: A Century of Women Artists in New York, 1919–2019.” Previously, she was a research consortium fellow in the department of painting and sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, where she worked on its 2017 Robert Rauschenberg retrospective and established the gallery talks program #ArtSpeaks.

During her tenure at the Wattis Institute, Grothe focused on commissioning new work by underrecognized emerging and midcareer artists, including Rosha Yaghmai, Yuki Kimura, and Melanie Gilligan. She also served as a guest lecturer and advisor to the CCA Curatorial Practice graduate program. Previously, she worked as the inaugural director for curatorial affairs for the 500 Capp Street Foundation and as the collections manager for the Alexandra Bowes Collection and the Joyner/Giuffrida Collection.

“In their work as curators, educators, and scholars, Jessica and Leila have both shown incredible prescience in bringing to light the voices and innovations of a wide range of artists spanning the twentieth into the twenty-first century,” said museum director Christopher Bedford. “They join the BMA at moment of widespread change and great creative ferment, as we continue to place major emphasis on diversity, equity, and access as the critical lenses for all we do at the Museum. We look forward to working with Jessica and Leila in this mission.”

