Baltimore Museum of Art Gifted $3.5 Million to Endow Matisse Studies Center Directorship

The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) has received a gift of $3.5 million from an anonymous donor to endow the directorship for the Ruth R. Marder Center for Matisse Studies, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021. In recognition of the ongoing support of the Cone family—sisters Claribel and Etta Cone bequeathed more than five hundred works by Henri Matisse to the BMA in 1949—the position will be named in honor of museum advocates Anne and Ben Cone.

“We are deeply grateful for this generous gift, which both honors the Cone family’s dedication to the BMA and helps to secure the future of the Ruth R. Marder Center for Matisse Studies,” said museum director Christopher Bedford. “It has been a long-term strategic goal for the BMA to present the full breadth and depth of its Matisse holdings, first established by the vision and faith of the Cone sisters and nurtured by the Cone family and museum leadership over many decades. We are very much looking forward to newly engaging our many audiences with Matisse’s legacy when the center opens.”

Katy Rothkopf, the BMA’s senior curator and department head of European painting and sculpture, will fill the newly endowed post. She will be responsible for the development of the center’s exhibitions and public programs and will work with scholars to support research initiatives as well as print and digital publications on Matisse’s work and ongoing influence. Rothkopf succeeds Jay McKean Fisher, the inaugural director of the center, who retired after forty-five years at the museum on March 31.

ALL IMAGES