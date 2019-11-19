Baltimore Museum of Art Pledges to Only Acquire Works by Women Artists in 2020

Expanding on its earlier commitment to launch a yearlong program of exhibitions dedicated to women artists, the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) has announced that in 2020 it will also only collect work by female-identifying artists. The institution said that it hopes the new acquisition strategy will “serve as a model and a first step towards better representation within our field.”

While the BMA acquired its first work by a woman, the artist Sarah Miriam Peale, in 1916, today only 4 percent of its holdings of 95,000 works are by female artists. Artist Shan Wallace, whose photographs and collages will be featured in an upcoming group show at the institution, called the current statistics “absurd.” In an attempt to lessen the gender gap in the museum’s collection, the BMA is expected to spend up to $2 million on artworks next year.

“This is how you raise awareness and shift the identity of an institution,” museum director Christopher Bedford told the Baltimore Sun. “You don’t just purchase one painting by a female artist of color and hang it on the wall next to a painting by Mark Rothko. To rectify centuries of imbalance, you have to do something radical.”

The museum’s schedule of programs celebrating women began this fall. Among the exhibitions to be staged by the institution are thirteen solo exhibitions of artists such as Candice Breitz and Joan Mitchell and seven thematic shows, including “By Their Creative Force: American Women Modernists,” “Adorned: African Women & the Art of Identity,” and “Women Behaving Badly.”

As part of its effort to diversify its collection, the museum also made the controversial decision last year to auction off several works by white male artists, which were considered redundancies within the BMA’s contemporary holdings, in order to raise funds to purchase pieces by artists underrepresented at the museum. Among the artists whose works were recently acquired by the institution are Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Meleko Mokgosi, Wangechi Mutu, Amy Sherald, and Carrie Mae Weems.

