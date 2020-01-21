Bangkok Art Biennale Announces Theme of 2020 Edition

The Bangkok Art Biennale revealed that the theme of its second edition, taking place at various temples across the city from October 10, 2020 to February 21, 2021, will be “Escape Routes.” Apinan Poshyanada, the festival’s chief executive and artistic director, said the exhibition’s artists will offer “‘escape routes’ to make us aware of the paths of sufficiency, sustainability, and inclusivity” as well as to “offer art practice as mind escapism where meditation, contemplation, ritualism, healing and performance become the essence of hope and optimism.”

The curatorial team comprises Sook-Kyung Lee, senior curator of international art at the Hyundai Tate Research Centre: Transnational, which is based in London’s Tate Modern; Dow Wasiksiri, president of Thailand’s Royal Photographic Society; Wutigorn Kongka, assistant professor at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Bangkok; and Ong Puay Khim, former deputy director of curatorial programs at NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore. Venues such as BAB Box at One Bankok, the Bankok Art and Culture Centre, Museum Siam, and Lhong 1919 will also host affiliated events.

The initial list of participating artists is as follows:

Thanet Aowsinsiri (Thailand)

Baatarzorig Batjargal (Mongolia)

Leandro Erlich (Argentina)

Julia Fullerton-Batten (Germany)

Ho Rui An (Singapore)

Anish Kapoor (United Kingdom)

Yuree Kensaku (Thailand)

Lu Yang (China)

Nipan Oranniwesna (Thailand)

Ana Prvački (Serbia)

Dinh Q. Lê (Vietnam)

Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook (Thailand)

Melati Suryodarmo (Indonesia)

Rirkrit Tiravanija (Thailand)

Bill Viola (United States)

Zhang Kechun (China)

